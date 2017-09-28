Odds and evens in college football

Remember last week how I wrote about the different levels of favourites? Well, we had a perfect distribution of upsets and favourites winning to demonstrate the results of those predictions:

Possible Routs

We listed eight games that were predicted to be anywhere from 18 to 40-point victories. Guess what? One of them was an actual upset (Richmond fell to Elon 36-33!) and two others were near-upsets: Tennessee held off Massachusetts by just four points, 17-13, and Baylor threatened Oklahoma before falling by a touchdown.

The other five went as expected, ranging up to North Dakota State taking a 56-0 lead after the second half kickoff before putting in the scrubs to finish the game.

Closer games but we think this team will win

Six games with spreads of 7-14 points were listed, and we suggested that at least one would end up an upset.

We were wrong. Three were upsets as Virginia dominated Boise 42-23, TCU waxed Oklahoma State 44-31 and Florida State fell to 0-2 by losing to NCSU, 27-21. 50 per cent – we might as well have flipped a coin!

Games with a favourite, but…

We described seven games in the four to six point spread range and suggested they were 60/40 predictions. So there should have been about three upsets.

Turns out there were two: Texas Tech beat Houston 27-24 and UL-Monroe took two overtimes to beat rival UL-Lafayette, 56-50. Others were close: Wake Forest only won by a single point, 20-19, but held serve.

It just goes to show the volatility of predicting what 18-22-year-old men will do under pressure.

Games that are really too close to call

Ironically, three of the largest victories came out of these games. Georgia State routed Charlotte 28-0, Georgia upset Mississippi State 31-3 and Utah State put up 61 points against San Jose’s ten.

The other winners were Duke, Tulane, Ohio and Miami-Ohio in closer games.

Here’s how to participate

If you want to play along, you can use our rating system – add three to the visiting team’s rating, and then the difference between the two ratings is the projected point spread between the two teams. It’s a very simple system!

Here are the current rankings from the ELO-Following Football rating system at each level of Division One American collegiate football after four weeks of play, as most teams are starting conference play in earnest.

Included in parentheses are the team’s win-loss record and their national media top 25 ranking, if applicable. These are the first 25 teams on our Power Five list:

Alabama (4-0, 1) – No.1 – eight rating.

Clemson (4-0, 2), Oklahoma (4-0, 3), and Washington (4-0, 6) – equal No.2 – 12 rating.

Oklahoma St (3-1, 15), Penn St (4-0, 4), and Ohio St (3-1, 11) – equal No.5 – 14 rating.

Southern Cal (4-0, 5) – No.8 – 15 rating.

Wisconsin (3-0, 10) – No.9 – 16 rating.

Michigan (4-0, 8) – No.10 – 17 rating.

Florida St (0-2), Stanford (2-2), Auburn (3-1, 13), Georgia (4-0, 7) – equal No.11 – 18 rating.

TCU (4-0, 9), Virginia Tech (4-0, 12) – equal No.15 – 19 rating.

LSU (3-1, 25), Notre Dame (3-1, 22) – equal No.17 – 20 rating.

Louisville (3-1, 17), Miami-FL (2-0, 14), Kansas St (2-1), Texas (1-2), Oregon (3-1), Florida (2-1, 21), Mississippi St (3-1, 24) – equal No.19 – 22 rating.

Below that set of conferences is the Group of Five – the FBS teams who fight with smaller budgets, smaller stadia, smaller everything and yet are expected to fight on equal footing with the teams above.

Here’s the top ten from the Group of Five, according to the ELO-FF:

South Florida (4-0, 18) – No.1 – 23 rating.

Central Florida (2-0) – No.2 – 27 rating.

San Diego St (4-0, 19) – No.3 – 28 rating.

Houston (2-1) – No.4 – 29 rating.

SMU (3-1), Colorado St (2-2) – equal No.5 – 31 rating.

Boise St (2-2), Appalachian St (2-2), Toledo (3-1), Memphis (3-0) – equal No.7 – 32 rating.

And then there’s the FCS, which used to be called Division 1-AA, and competes not for bowl games but to participate in a 24-team single elimination tournament for their own national championship. Here are their top 20 teams by ELO-FF rating after four weeks:

North Dakota St (3-0, 2) – No.1 – 25 rating.

James Madison (4-0, 1) – No.2 – 27 rating.

Sam Houston St (3-0, 3) – No.3 – 32 rating.

Illinois St (3-0, 8), South Dakota St (3-0, 4) – equal No.4 – 33 rating.

Youngstown St (2-1, 5t), Jacksonville St (2-1, 5t) – equal No.6 – 35 rating.

The Citadel (3-0, 11), Western Illinois (3-0, 16), Weber St (3-1, 18) – equal No.8 – 36 rating.

Central Arkansas (2-1, 12), South Dakota (3-0, 10), Villanova (2-2, 17) – equal No.11 – 37 rating.

Chattanooga (1-3), Richmond (2-2, 15), Liberty (3-1), Eastern Washington (2-2, 9) – equal No.14 – 39 rating.

Wofford (3-0, 7), Mercer (1-3), North Carolina A&M (4-0, 13) – equal No.18 – 40 rating.

Within the HBC (historically black colleges), a subdivision of the FCS which simultaneously holds its own championship, the top five schools are:

North Carolina A&M (4-0, 13), 40 rating

Grambling St (3-1, 19), 44 rating

South Carolina St (1-2), North Carolina Central (2-1), and Prairie View A&M (1-2) – equal No. 3 – 50 rating.

Our record last week picking winners was only 76 per cent (three out of four), which lowered our season-long record to just over 80 per cent (349 right, 86 wrong). But we are even with the Vegas oddsmakers and slightly ahead of the Sagarin ratings for accuracy this year (68 to 68 to 62, respectively).

If interest warrants, I’ll publish current ratings for all 130 teams.