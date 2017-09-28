Stokes in Ashes squad but heat still on

Ben Stokes remains England’s vice-captain but ongoing investigations into the firebrand’s latest misdeed means his Ashes hopes are still up in the air.

Stokes was included in England’s 16-man squad for the five-Test series that starts in Brisbane on November 23.

But Wednesday’s announcement came with an asterisk from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who continue to probe the late-night scuffle that broke Stokes’ right hand and battered his nation’s Ashes plans.

Selectors expect the gifted allrounder to be physically fit for the first Test after scans confirmed a minor fracture.

The 26-year-old remains under investigation on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident at a Bristol bar that left a man hospitalised with facial injuries.

He was arrested then released without charge early on Monday morning. Inquiries – from both ECB and the police – are ongoing.

“Right now is not the time to comment on what may or may not happen from a disciplinary point of view,” England’s director of cricket Andrew Strauss said.

“We can’t comment on the police investigation.

“There is a formal (ECB) disciplinary process and it’s important that is followed … it’s important that we give ourselves time to do it properly.

“I’m just beginning to get a bit of a picture as to what went on … I am speaking to the players individually to get their account.”

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan were far more critical of Stokes, who has struggled to shed the ‘bad boy’ image throughout a career studded with on-field spats and off-field indiscretions.

“It will be wrong to pre-judge,” Strauss said.

The Stokes saga took the shine off a touring party that featured three uncapped players.

Fast bowler Craig Overton, back-up wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and legspinner Mason Crane, who played for NSW during the most recent Sheffield Shield season, are all in line to make Test debuts against Australia.

Crane, 20, was selected as one of two specialist spinners alongside Moeen Ali.

Batsmen James Vince and Gary Ballance were recalled despite their previous unconvincing performances in England’s fragile middle order.

Vince returns to the squad for the first time since last August and Ballance is back after suffering a fractured finger in July in the second Test against South Africa.

Express paceman Mark Wood was considered too much of a fitness gamble, while fellow quick Toby Roland-Jones was ruled out with the stress fracture of his back.

Joe Root (capt), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow,

Ben

Foakes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Craig Overton.