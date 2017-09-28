Your ultimate guide to the 2017 NRL grand final

In one corner is the Melbourne Storm, who have been the team to beat this season by a country mile, having finished three wins clear at the top of the ladder, before scoring finals wins over the Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos to progress to their seventh grand final since 2006.

In the other is the North Queensland Cowboys, who defied injuries to key players to sneak into the eight, before embarking on the most unthinkable of paths to their third grand final since 2005.

Melbourne will be chasing just their third premiership – following 1999 and 2012 – after their 2007 and 2009 titles were rendered invalid due to salary cap breaches.

Boosted by the return from injury of Billy Slater, the Storm won 20 regular season matches, never losing consecutive games.

In fact, their largest defeat was 22-6 against the Eels, at home in Round 18, though on that occasion they had several players out on Origin duty.

Otherwise, Craig Bellamy’s men have won most matches in convincing fashion, the best being a 64-6 thrashing of the Rabbitohs at home in which wingers Suliasi Vinuvalu and Josh Addo-Carr scored three tries each.

They also couldn’t have been more impressive in their preliminary final win over the Broncos, scoring 30 points and not conceding any.

This weekend’s showpiece match will be the final game in Storm colours for halfback Cooper Cronk, while Slater’s future remains uncertain, though the lure of playing his 300th game in Round 1 next year may entice him to play on.

Having broken the NRL games record earlier this finals series, Cameron Smith is also playing on for a 17th season, and possibly beyond as he looks to become the first NRL player ever to reach 400 games.

However, a grand final win will not come easy against the Cowboys, whose 20-10 loss to the Brisbane Broncos in Round 26 left them at risk of missing September for the first time since 2010.

The Cowboys kept their place in the eight after St George Illawarra were upset by the Bulldogs – a Dragons win would’ve seen them overtake the Cowboys on percentage.

Paul Green’s come in on the back of consecutive sudden-death finals victories, each of which has required them to travel back and forth between Townsville and Sydney.

Firstly, they upset the highly-fancied Sharks 15-14 at Allianz Stadium, after Michael Morgan kicked a field goal in the first period of extra time.

They then faced the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium off the back of a six-day break, and despite an inspired showing by the hosts, the Cows once again came from behind to win 24-16.

Last week, they once again stormed Allianz Stadium, a ground which had proven to be their finals graveyard for many years prior, upsetting the Sydney Roosters 29-16 to book their place in their second grand final in three years.

Their inspirational run serves as a preview of what to expect when Johnathan Thurston retires after next season, the 34-year-old having missed the second half of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in the second State of Origin match.

In his place, Michael Morgan has impressed in the No.7 jumper, while Te Maire Martin has also starred since making a mid-season switch from the Penrith Panthers.

Martin’s place in the grand final comes nearly five months after he languished in the lower grades, having paid a hefty price for the Panthers’ poor start to the season.

The purpose of his recruitment by the Cowboys was so that he could learn his trade under JT, who around that time suffered the aforementioned shoulder injury, which has left him stranded on 299 NRL games.

Now, Martin will feature in the biggest match of his career, in front of an expected crowd of more than 80,000 – despite the fact that this will be just the third grand final not to feature a team from New South Wales.

The Cowboys’ run to the decider was also achieved without their other co-captain, Matt Scott, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Round 2, but remains a remote chance of playing Sunday’s decider if injuries occur in the lead-up.

North Queensland only need to overcome one more hurdle if they are also to create history by becoming the lowest-ranked side ever to win the premiership, having already become just the second eighth-placed team (after the Parramatta Eels in 2009, who also faced the Melbourne Storm in the big dance) to get this far.

That hurdle is the Melbourne Storm, who will start as favourites.

[1] Melbourne Storm versus [8] North Queensland Cowboys

Sunday, October 1

7:15pm (AEST)

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Last meeting in a final: Storm 16-10, first qualifying final 2016, AAMI Park.

This season: Storm 23-22 at AAMI Park, Round 15; Storm 26-8 at 1300SMILES Stadium, Round 22.

Stats that matter

The Storm are looking to achieve the minor premiership-premiership double for the first time (having been stripped of their 2007 and 2009 premierships, as well as three minor premierships between 2006 and 2008, due to salary cap breaches).

The last team to finish first in the regular season and win the premiership was the Sydney Roosters in 2013.

The Cowboys have never won more than three consecutive finals matches, though they did match their 2005 feat of having three in a row last week.

If North Queensland win, they’ll become the first team to do so without their captain (or co-captains) playing on the day since 2004. On that occasion, Andrew Ryan deputised as Bulldogs captain in the place of Steve Price, who missed their 16-13 win over the Roosters due a knee injury.

No team has had to win four consecutive finals matches to win the premiership since the Wests Tigers in 2005.

The verdict

As inspiring as the Cowboys’ run has been, eventually the travel will take its toll, with this to be their fourth consecutive match in Sydney, as was the case when they made their run to the 2005 decider.

Conversely, the Storm played both their finals at home, and only have to make the 90-minute flight to Sydney for the final game of the year.

The lure of sending Cooper Cronk out a winner, as well as making up for the heartbreak of last year’s grand final loss, will also spur the club to win its third legitimate premiership.

While the Cowboys should give the Storm a run for their money, Craig Bellamy’s men should salute.

Predictions

Match: Storm by eight points.

First try: Suliasi Vunivalu (Storm), Kyle Feldt (Cowboys)

Clive Churchill Medal: Cooper Cronk in his final game (if the Storm win), Michael Morgan (if the Cowboys win)