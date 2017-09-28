The unbearable lightness of being a Richmond supporter

Being a Richmond fan is difficult. Kermit the frog once said it was not easy being green, but it is a cakewalk in comparison to being yellow and black. When you are a Tiger, you are leading a double life, both of which have their ups and downs. It can be exhausting.

Less than six months ago, I was convinced our season was gone.

After losing to the Giants, I was staring into the abyss of despair, amplified by the navel-gazing debrief my sister and I were having over some sad Japanese dumplings. This, of course, was appropriate, as Richmond fans’ version of navel-gazing is more akin to seppuku.

Meanwhile, her Carlton-supporting husband was doing his best not to chuckle ruefully or look smug – both of which come naturally to Blues supporters.

My Tiger-centric-schadenfreude fantasy football Whatsapp stream was in full flight – hardly surprising in the current climate of footy victim shaming, where the mainstream media have raced to the click-bait bottom and conditioned readers to be outraged by their respective team’s losses. In 21st-century footy reporting, there are no winners, only losers.

At least this prompted me to find the Whatsapp mute function. (I dropped in on the feed the other day, only to read more Trump-like prophesies of seeing Punt Road awash in the tears of disappointed Tiger supporters. Apparently the despair of a fellow human is more anticipated than a hotly contested football match.)

But as Epicurus once said (probably not about football), “Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.”

And at Round 11 we were at 7-4, playing an exciting brand of footy – a style that we could only have dreamt of after the eye-bleedingly awful, Hawthorn-lite-style footy of season 2016.

But happiness does not come easy to a Tigers fan. It is fleeting, and the fear of failure dogs its heels like a wolf in winter.

Even after shaking off the midseason blues with a win over the Dons and the little-boy-lost Kangas, we fell again at the last hurdle against the Swans. Staring at the tea leaves of our cornflake bowl the next morning, we were reminded again of seasons past, where you could see the morale of Richmond players being sapped before your very eyes.

My grandmother – a kindly soul (for a Carlton supporter) – remarked how she would love to put the whole side in blinkers because they were so flighty. But even that loss turned out to be a wrinkle, as the Swans were a far better side than suspected at that point.

And then it happened. For the exception of a couple of losses, belief in the team and by the team became palpable. A wave of hope became a tsunami. Non-practicing fans were reborn and were zealous in the embrace of the one true faith – a faith rewarded on those two memorable Saturdays against the Cats and Giants.

Whether we can go one match further remains unknown. But it has been a hell of a ride and we can rejoice in our renewed belief.