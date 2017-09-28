Video emerges of Stokes in alleged brawl

A video that allegedly shows Ben Stokes throwing punches in a street fight has emerged on the day he was selected for England’s Ashes squad.

England vice-captain Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and released without charge on Monday, but remains under investigation.

England cricket ace Ben Stokes caught flooring clubber with right hook https://t.co/9fKWzgcqZg pic.twitter.com/wQtWpmJy6I — The Sun (@TheSun) September 27, 2017

Coach Trevor Bayliss has described the circumstances which led to Stokes’ arrest in Bristol early on Monday as “very unprofessional”.

A man said by The Sun to be Stokes is seen to throw punches at two men, in a video that was published on the newspaper’s website.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: “We have seen this footage for the first time tonight – when posted by The Sun.

“There is an ongoing Police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process.”

In the 61-second video clip published by The Sun, the man alleged to be Stokes is seen to hit out and grapple with another man on the ground before seeming to throw a punch and fall to the pavement himself.

As the altercation continues, the man reported by the newspaper to be Stokes then throws another punch in the middle of the street and the person struck falls to the ground.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan defended Stokes in two now-deleted tweets.

“Seen the video of (Stokes). It’s not good. But I would like to know why the kid swings a bottle at the start !?” Vaughan said.

“The video is awful viewing. (Stokes) shouldn’t be in that position. But was he reacting & protecting 2 people from a random attack!”