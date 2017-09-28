Yet more plaudits for Cam Smith at the Dally Ms

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith has broken yet another NRL record by becoming the oldest player to claim the the Dally M medal, 11 years after winning his first.

Just four days before the Storm’s grand final against North Queensland, Smith claimed an early win by beating Cowboys star Michael Morgan for the Dally M by eight points at The Star.

St George Illawarra’s Gareth Widdop finished third (25 points), while Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary and Cronulla skipper Paul Gallen came equal fourth (22).

“In 2006 it was quite a shock. I’d just turned 23, I’d been in the game for three years and if you asked me back then I was really happy with the way I played in 2006,” Smith said.

“Thinking now, you probably start each year thinking I’m past the opportunity to win a Dally M.

“But you just never know. When you’re enjoying yourself and having fun and competing every week, then strange things can happen. This has happened now and I’m really pleased.”

It is the eighth year in a row a Maroons player has worn the medal.

Smith also took captain and hooker of the year honours on a night to remember for the Storm, with Craig Bellamy and Billy Slater crowned best coach and fullback of the season respectively.

His latest achievement continues a record year for the 34-year-old, overtaking Darren Lockyer for most games and becoming the first player to rack up 40 State of Origin matches.

Smith also became the first forward to reach 2000 points. He is the only member of the 1000-goal club after hitting the mark in the club’s preliminary-final win over Brisbane.

Morgan won the halfback of year gong after his breakthrough season in the absence of Johnathan Thurston, while Canberra youngster Nick Cotric was named rookie of the year.

Simamia Taufua was the female player of the year, while the Cowboys’ Jake Clifford took out the top prize for the Holden Cup.

The NRL also handed out new accolades for interchange player of the year (Reagan Campbell-Gillard) and best tackle (Nathan Brown) and try (Kyle Feldt).

DALLY M CLASS OF 2017:

* Dally M, Captain, Hooker – Cameron Smith (Storm)

* Coach – Craig Bellamy (Storm)

* Fullback – Billy Slater (Storm)

* Wing – Jordan Rapana (Raiders)

* Centre – Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles)

* Five-eighth – Gareth Widdop (Dragons)

* Halfback – Michael Morgan (Cowboys)

* Prop – Aaron Woods (Tigers)

* Second-rower – Matt Gillett (Broncos)

* Lock – Paul Gallen (Sharks)

* Interchange – Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Panthers)

* Tackle – Nathan Brown (Eels)

* Try – Kyle Feldt (Cowboys)

* Top pointscorer – Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

* Top tryscorer – Suliasi Vunivalu (Storm)

* Provan Summons People’s Choice – Clinton Gutherson (Eels).