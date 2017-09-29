2017 AFL Grand Final betting: Odds for Norm Smith medallist, winner, margin, first goal kicker and more

The 2017 AFL Grand Final is almost here, and bookies have the Adelaide Crows as narrow favourites over the Richmond Tigers. This is The Roar’s ultimate betting guide for the decider.

The Crows have a slight edge with the bookies, paying $1.75 to convert their minor premiership into a flag, while the Tigers are not rank outsiders by any measure, paying $2.25.

Adelaide enjoyed a 76-point win over Richmond in Round 6, after they kicked 13 goals to two across the second and third quarters in a dominant display.

Both sides have enjoyed similarly dominant finals campaigns, with both clubs defeating the GWS Giants by 36 points and enjoying 50+ point wins over Geelong.

The line

The line is very tight for this one, with the Crows paying $1.95 to win by seven points or more and the Tigers paying the same amount to get within a goal.

Half time/full time

Adelaide are the favourites to lead this one at both the main break and the end, with an Adelaide/Adelaide bet paying $2.15. Richmond are paying $3 to do the opposite.

Betting on Richmond to lead at half time but lose is paying $6.25, whereas Adelaide squandering an advantage at the main break will net you $7.50.

The margin

Unlike the rest of the finals series, punters think this will be a close one. Adelaide to win by 1-39 is the shortest-odds outcome, paying $2.30, whereas Richmond by 1-39 is paying $2.70.

A 40+ point Crows triumph sees the odds jump out to $5.25, whereas the Tigers doing so sees the odds jump out even further to $9.

Norm Smith medal

Brownlow medalist Dustin Martin is the favourite to take out the Norm Smith, paying $5 for best-on-ground honours.

Adelaide superstars Rory Sloane, at $7, and Matt Crouch, at $7.50, are the next in line, while Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin ($9) and Matt’s brother Brad ($13) round out the top five.

Alex Rance is paying $15 to be the first key defender to win the award since Brian Lake.

First goal kicker

The stacked forward lines of both clubs have made this market especially tight.

Richmond spearhead Jack Riewoldt is the narrow favourite at $8, but Adelaide’s fearsome foursome aren’t far behind at all. Eddie Betts ($8.50), Taylor Walker ($8.50), Josh Jenkins ($10) and Tom Lynch ($11) make up the rest of the top five.

Here is a complete list for first goal kicker and Norm Smith odds.

Name North Smith medal First goal kicker Rory Atkins (ADE) $51 $26 Eddie Betts (ADE) $17 $8.50 Luke Brown (ADE) $151 $9 Charlie Cameron (ADE) $26 $15 Brad Crouch (ADE) $13 $26 Matt Crouch (ADE) $7.50 $29 Richard Douglas (ADE) $41 $21 Hugh Greenwood (ADE) $81 $23 Kyle Hartigan (ADE) $151 $9 Sam Jacobs (ADE) $17 $31 Josh Jenkins (ADE) $34 $10 Jake Kelly (ADE) $101 $9 Riley Knight (ADE) $151 $9 Rory Laird (ADE) $13 $9 Jake Lever (ADE) $34 $9 Tom Lynch (ADE) $17 $11 David Mackay (ADE) $101 $31 Andy Otten (ADE) $101 $15 Paul Seedsman (ADE) $51 $9 Rory Sloane (ADE) $7 $26 Daniel Talia (ADE) $101 $9 Taylor Walker (ADE) $21 $8.50 David Astbury (RCH) $67 $9 Nathan Broad (RCH) $151 $9 Dan Butler (RCH) $101 $15 Josh Caddy (RCH) $41 $15 Jason Castagna (RCH) $81 $17 Trent Cotchin (RCH) $9 $26 Shane Edwards (RCH) $67 $21 Brandon Ellis (RCH) $34 $29 Jack Graham (RCH) $151 $9 Shaun Grigg (RCH) $41 $26 Dylan Grimes (RCH) $101 $9 Bachar Houli (RCH) $34 $9 Kane Lambert (RCH) $41 $21 Dustin Martin (RCH) $5 $13 Kamdyn McIntosh (RCH) $101 $9 Toby Nankervis (RCH) $51 $31 Dion Prestia (RCH) $26 $31 Alex Rance (RCH) $15 $9 Jack Riewoldt (RCH) $26 $8 Daniel Rioli (RCH) $29 $15 Jacob Townsend (RCH) $51 $13 Nick Vlaustin (RCH) $51 $9