Things can only get better for AFLW with expansion

Upon learning that AFLW is set to expand – with Geelong and North Melbourne-Tasmania to join in 2019, then West Coast, St Kilda, Richmond and Gold Coast coming on in 2020 – to make a 14 team competition, my response was “Wow!”

I don’t believe my article ‘It’s time for a Tasmanian AFL team’ was an influence, as North Melbourne have had an inclusive program for some time, which made their absence from AFLW’s inaugural season disappointing.

To the fans of the new AFLW teams, you most probably witnessed the euphoric, electric, inclusive atmosphere of AFLW this year. You can expect a slightly more sedate feeling.

The first season for Greater Western Sydney’s men’s team, back in 2012, was an amazing time. Despite the losses, the atmosphere was positive – things can only get better.

My fondest memory of that season was watching young kids so excited because a footballer they had seen on TV not only gave them an autograph but spoke to them! I remember Toby Greene’s face when asked by kids for his autograph – he’d made it.

The first season for GWS Women had an atmosphere with a difference. The players were older, thrilled at the opportunity for the start of the women’s league, but mature, with daytime responsibilities then evening training.

My fondest memory was players remembering my name (when my memory is like Dory’s) and the thrill when they asked me questions about being a fan.

I am eagerly awaiting the second season with launches, open training sessions and actual games.

AFLW has created structures, behaviours and traditions that are needed to build the brand, while being aware of long-term implications.

Bec Goddard, Adelaide’s premiership-winning coach, made the following comment in the Heroes documentary:

“It’s the smell of sausages, it’s the smell of grass, it’s the smell of Dencorub, it’s the splinters I used to get doing the scoreboard at my Dad’s footy games. It’s the good times of hanging out with my grandparents at the footy. It’s not just seven games and the grand final. It’s equality and diversity and it’s everything in one.”

To AFLHQ, thanks. This is great for the game.

To AFLW players, thanks for the positive encouragement. You may not be aware you are providing it, but you are a model of where the world is heading.