Four AFL players have moved to new clubs via the 2017 AFL Rookie Draft, with Lindsay Thomas, Stewart Crameri, Matt Shaw and Dylan Buckley all finding new homes.
Shaw joined Carlton at pick 3, Thomas was drafted to Port Adelaide with Pick 12, Buckley to the GWS Giants with pick 15, and Crameri to the Geelong Cats with pick 16.
Another former AFL player also saw their career revived on Monday, as Cam O’Shea – a Port Adelaide defender delisted at the end of 2016 – was signed to Carlton via the pre-season draft.
The result means Carlton have brought in six players with experience at other AFL clubs this off-season – Matthew Kennedy, Darcy Lang, Matthew Lobbe and Jarrod Garlett in addition to Shaw and O’Shea – while Port Adelaide have now brought in seven this year.
The Power, in addition to Thomas, have acquired Tom Rockliff, Steven Motlop, Jack Watts, Trent McKenzie, Jack Trengove and Dom Barry this offseason.
The rookie draft also saw Claye Beams (Brisbane), Lewis Pierce (St Kilda), Roarke Smith (Western Bulldogs), Sam J Reid (GWS), Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Adelaide), Mackenzie Willis (Gold Coast), Adam Oxley (Collingwood), Dallas Willsmore (Hawthorn) and Alex Johnson (Sydney) retained by their current clubs, albeit on the rookie list, after being delisted from the senior list.
Jackson Edwards, son of Tyson, joined the Adelaide Crows as a father-son rookie with the last pick of the draft.
2017 AFL Rookie Draft
|Round
|Pick
|Club
|Player
|1
|1
|Brisbane Lions
|Claye Beams
|1
|2
|Gold Coast Suns
|Josh Jaska
|1
|3
|Carlton Blues
|Matt Shaw
|1
|4
|North Melbourne Kangaroos
|Thomas Murphy
|1
|5
|Fremantle Dockers
|Bailey Banfield
|1
|6
|Collingwood Magpies
|Flynn Appleby
|1
|7
|Hawthorn Hawks
|Harrison Jones
|1
|8
|St Kilda Saints
|Doulton Langlands
|1
|9
|Western Bulldogs
|Billy Gowers
|1
|10
|Melbourne Demons
|PASS
|1
|11
|Essendon Bombers
|Trent Mynott
|1
|12
|Port Adelaide Power
|Lindsay Thomas
|1
|13
|West Coast Eagles
|Ryan Burrows
|1
|14
|Sydney Swans
|Angus Styles
|1
|15
|GWS Giants
|Dylan Buckley
|1
|16
|Geelong Cats
|Stewart Crameri
|1
|17
|Adelaide Crows
|Patrick Wilson
|1
|18
|Richmond Tigers
|Liam Baker
|2
|19
|Gold Coast Suns
|Nicholas Holman
|2
|21
|North Melbourne Kangaroos
|Gordon Narrier
|2
|22
|Fremantle Dockers
|Stefan Giro
|2
|23
|Collingwood Magpies
|Brodie Mihocek
|2
|24
|Hawthorn Hawks
|David Mirra
|2
|25
|St Kilda Saints
|Lewis Pierce
|2
|26
|Western Bulldogs
|Roarke Smith
|2
|27
|Essendon Bombers
|PASS
|2
|28
|West Coast Eagles
|Tony Olango
|2
|29
|Sydney Swans
|Joel Amartey
|2
|30
|GWS Giants
|Sam Reid
|2
|31
|Geelong Cats
|Matthew Hayball
|2
|32
|Adelaide Crows
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|3
|33
|Gold Coast Suns
|Mackenzie Willis
|3
|34
|Collingwood Magpies
|Adam Oxley
|3
|35
|Hawthorn Hawks
|Dallas Willsmore
|3
|36
|West Coast Eagles
|Callan England
|3
|37
|Sydney Swans
|Alex Johnson
|3
|38
|GWS Giants
|PASS
|3
|39
|Adelaide Crows
|Lachlan Murphy
|4
|40
|Gold Coast Suns
|PASS
|4
|41
|GWS Giants
|PASS
|4
|42
|Adelaide Crows
|Jackson Edwards
|5
|43
|GWS Giants
|PASS
Mattician6x6 said | November 27th 2017 @ 5:56pm | ! Report
Last time we got a former soccer players he turned into 06 premiership legend Sam Butler do here hopes tony olongo develops beautifully.
November 27th 2017 @ 6:27pm
Mattician6x6 said | November 27th 2017 @ 6:27pm | ! Report
Both wa clubs have nailed the draft/rookie draft it looks like.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:01pm
Cat said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:01pm | ! Report
Not every one agrees (to the surprise of no one).
November 27th 2017 @ 7:10pm
Mattician6x6 said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:10pm | ! Report
Where was that from cat?
November 27th 2017 @ 7:16pm
AdelaideDocker said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:16pm | ! Report
Whoever it was based their (extremely harsh) grade on who we didn’t get, rather than who we got. I don’t want to appear bias, but that seems to be a rubbish way of scoring our draft.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:24pm
Cat said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:24pm | ! Report
Sorry about that, actually meant to include the source.
Source: http://www.espn.com.au/afl/story/_/id/21543047/knightmare-2017-afl-draft-winners-losers
November 27th 2017 @ 7:37pm
Mattician6x6 said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
Cheers cat.
AD- when I look at freo list you have a lot of speed and classy ball using mids but lack those grunt players to shovel it out to fyfe, Neale, the hills and by all reports your mob is happy with its kpp stocks so I’d consider the blokes taken at the pick numbers they were really fill needs in the dockers.
November 28th 2017 @ 2:14am
dontknowmuchaboutfootball said | November 28th 2017 @ 2:14am | ! Report
Neale IS the grunt player!
Fyfe, Mundy and Blakely are also pretty handy inside. Sure Mundy is in his twilight years, but Neale has been our number 1 inside mid for three years. He’s a big reason behind Barlow’s “form slump” (i.e. he got pushed out of his best position into a half-forward role). And by the sounds of it pick 65 Tom North is a strong inside mid.
Clean disposal, good decision making and all round class is what Freo need more of. I’m actually pretty happy with Freo’s decisions having had a bit of time to reflect.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:38pm
AdelaideDocker said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
Chers for that! Interesting article, to say the least.
Carlton and Freo getting a D+ each!
November 27th 2017 @ 8:25pm
Col from Brissie said | November 27th 2017 @ 8:25pm | ! Report
I wouldn’t be too worried about this guys ratings AD. In his October phantom draft he described Dow as the complete midfielder and O’Brien as arguably the best kick and most damaging outside midfielder in the draft who if not for a couple of niggles that limited his output could have been a top 5 prospect.
Carlton took them both, yet he gave them a D+ rating. Is he downgrading them for who they took at pick 31 and a couple of picks in the seventies?
November 27th 2017 @ 8:25pm
Slane said | November 27th 2017 @ 8:25pm | ! Report
Really wish you hadn’t mention Carlton. I’m sure somebody will be here to correct the article momentarily.
November 27th 2017 @ 8:37pm
Crowbot said | November 27th 2017 @ 8:37pm | ! Report
In Knightmares pre-draft rankings Brayshaw came in at 8 and even there he was reluctant to put him that high. I think he really rated Rayner and LDU as the two outstanding prospects in the draft and as such felt not picking LDU as a bit dumb. If your going to mark a team down for doing one completely stupid thing then Carlton taking a project ruckman at 30 has to get them a D. Why did they do that ? Constable, Murphy, Ballard etc still on the board and they take a guy who,s probably still there at 70, even if he’s not, big deal. Also I think there’s a lot of people that thought that they couldn’t let Fogarty get past 10,maybe that was a secret part of the Gibbs deal (Trigg would have reneged).
November 27th 2017 @ 10:37pm
Macca said | November 27th 2017 @ 10:37pm | ! Report
Crowbot – it is pretty clear why the blues didn’t take Fogarty, he has question marks over his running ability (something the blues are prioritising) and the blues have Cripps, Curnow, Kennedy and Dow to play the clearance midfielder who can go forward and be dangerous – they want outside mids.
As for De Koning, in the past 3 drafts the blues have taken Weitering, McKay, Curnow, Cuningham, Silvagni, SPS, Fisher, MacReadie, Polson, Williamson, Dow, O’Brien, Schumacher, Garlett and De Koning – it isn’t hard to figure out why they prioritised a ruckman over the likes of Murphy, Ballard or Constable.
Col – I agree on the review, he loved Dow at 3, O’Brien went in his “draft range”, didn’t mention Schumacher (our first 70’s pick) and thought Garlett was “developable” which is high praise for a former pick 15 with17 AFL games under his belt – the only thing he was negative about was De Koning but that is enough for a D apparently.
November 27th 2017 @ 10:44pm
Macca said | November 27th 2017 @ 10:44pm | ! Report
This is from the AFL site pre draft – There are few players in the pool with the same class and endurance combination as O’Brien, which gives him a couple of genuine weapons. You could easily picture O’Brien running down the wing in an AFL game, burning off an opponent and delivering a lace-out pass.
November 27th 2017 @ 11:33pm
Col from Brissie said | November 27th 2017 @ 11:33pm | ! Report
Macca, the added bonus of taking Dow and O’Brien is that they have been playing footy together for a couple of years already.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:39pm
13th Man said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:39pm | ! Report
geez that’s a bit harsh, I wonder if the 17 clubs who overlooked Nat Fyfe in 2008 all got a D?
Freo have got some very good players, who knows which one of LDU and Brayshaw will be better? In a few years we can be better judges.
November 27th 2017 @ 6:40pm
Aligee said | November 27th 2017 @ 6:40pm | ! Report
Gee Alex Johnson back to the Swans
5 (?) knee reconstructions
November 27th 2017 @ 6:51pm
Aligee said | November 27th 2017 @ 6:51pm | ! Report
Adam Sambono from NT in the NEAFL unlucky.
Absolute highlights machine, would bring them from near and far when on song.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:18pm
Mattician6x6 said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:18pm | ! Report
Callan England getting a spot is great, definite project but if sumich assessment is correct and he is similar to gaff the upside could be enormous.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:42pm
13th Man said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:42pm | ! Report
Surprised Schloithe didn’t get a gig, won the Sandover this season. Would’ve thought he would have suited West Coast’s needs perfectly considering they missed out on his partner in crime Kelly.
November 27th 2017 @ 9:43pm
Mattician6x6 said | November 27th 2017 @ 9:43pm | ! Report
Possibly the recruitment of ah chee swayed the decision, I was surprised a gold coast or blues didn’t rookie him as a mature body wouldn’t go astray in there midfield.
November 27th 2017 @ 11:55pm
13th Man said | November 27th 2017 @ 11:55pm | ! Report
Haven’t seen too much of Ah Chee but thought he was an outside midfielder so would’ve thought he was a different type of player to Schloithe.
I have liked West Coast’s recruiting so far this off season but if there is one criticism it’s that they lack some inside grunt.
November 27th 2017 @ 9:44pm
mds1970 said | November 27th 2017 @ 9:44pm | ! Report
Your chances of being rookie listed by GWS Giants is Buckleys…….
Interestingly, both Buckleys that the Giants listed today are the sons of AFL players.
Dylan Buckley’s father Jim was a premiership player for Carlton.
Jack Buckley’s father Ben played for North Melbourne and is now the Kangaroos’ Chairman. He is also a former soccer FFA CEO.