Four AFL players have moved to new clubs via the 2017 AFL Rookie Draft, with Lindsay Thomas, Stewart Crameri, Matt Shaw and Dylan Buckley all finding new homes.

Shaw joined Carlton at pick 3, Thomas was drafted to Port Adelaide with Pick 12, Buckley to the GWS Giants with pick 15, and Crameri to the Geelong Cats with pick 16.

Another former AFL player also saw their career revived on Monday, as Cam O’Shea – a Port Adelaide defender delisted at the end of 2016 – was signed to Carlton via the pre-season draft.

The result means Carlton have brought in six players with experience at other AFL clubs this off-season – Matthew Kennedy, Darcy Lang, Matthew Lobbe and Jarrod Garlett in addition to Shaw and O’Shea – while Port Adelaide have now brought in seven this year.

The Power, in addition to Thomas, have acquired Tom Rockliff, Steven Motlop, Jack Watts, Trent McKenzie, Jack Trengove and Dom Barry this offseason.

The rookie draft also saw Claye Beams (Brisbane), Lewis Pierce (St Kilda), Roarke Smith (Western Bulldogs), Sam J Reid (GWS), Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Adelaide), Mackenzie Willis (Gold Coast), Adam Oxley (Collingwood), Dallas Willsmore (Hawthorn) and Alex Johnson (Sydney) retained by their current clubs, albeit on the rookie list, after being delisted from the senior list.

Jackson Edwards, son of Tyson, joined the Adelaide Crows as a father-son rookie with the last pick of the draft.

2017 AFL Rookie Draft