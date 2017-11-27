 

2017 AFL Rookie Draft results: Every player picked and where they went

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 ,

23 Have your say

    Four AFL players have moved to new clubs via the 2017 AFL Rookie Draft, with Lindsay Thomas, Stewart Crameri, Matt Shaw and Dylan Buckley all finding new homes.

    Shaw joined Carlton at pick 3, Thomas was drafted to Port Adelaide with Pick 12, Buckley to the GWS Giants with pick 15, and Crameri to the Geelong Cats with pick 16.

    Another former AFL player also saw their career revived on Monday, as Cam O’Shea – a Port Adelaide defender delisted at the end of 2016 – was signed to Carlton via the pre-season draft.

    The result means Carlton have brought in six players with experience at other AFL clubs this off-season – Matthew Kennedy, Darcy Lang, Matthew Lobbe and Jarrod Garlett in addition to Shaw and O’Shea – while Port Adelaide have now brought in seven this year.

    The Power, in addition to Thomas, have acquired Tom Rockliff, Steven Motlop, Jack Watts, Trent McKenzie, Jack Trengove and Dom Barry this offseason.

    The rookie draft also saw Claye Beams (Brisbane), Lewis Pierce (St Kilda), Roarke Smith (Western Bulldogs), Sam J Reid (GWS), Cam Ellis-Yolmen (Adelaide), Mackenzie Willis (Gold Coast), Adam Oxley (Collingwood), Dallas Willsmore (Hawthorn) and Alex Johnson (Sydney) retained by their current clubs, albeit on the rookie list, after being delisted from the senior list.

    Jackson Edwards, son of Tyson, joined the Adelaide Crows as a father-son rookie with the last pick of the draft.

    2017 AFL Rookie Draft

    Round Pick Club Player
    1 1 Brisbane Lions Claye Beams
    1 2 Gold Coast Suns Josh Jaska
    1 3 Carlton Blues Matt Shaw
    1 4 North Melbourne Kangaroos Thomas Murphy
    1 5 Fremantle Dockers Bailey Banfield
    1 6 Collingwood Magpies Flynn Appleby
    1 7 Hawthorn Hawks Harrison Jones
    1 8 St Kilda Saints Doulton Langlands
    1 9 Western Bulldogs Billy Gowers
    1 10 Melbourne Demons PASS
    1 11 Essendon Bombers Trent Mynott
    1 12 Port Adelaide Power Lindsay Thomas
    1 13 West Coast Eagles Ryan Burrows
    1 14 Sydney Swans Angus Styles
    1 15 GWS Giants Dylan Buckley
    1 16 Geelong Cats Stewart Crameri
    1 17 Adelaide Crows Patrick Wilson
    1 18 Richmond Tigers Liam Baker
    2 19 Gold Coast Suns Nicholas Holman
    2 21 North Melbourne Kangaroos Gordon Narrier
    2 22 Fremantle Dockers Stefan Giro
    2 23 Collingwood Magpies Brodie Mihocek
    2 24 Hawthorn Hawks David Mirra
    2 25 St Kilda Saints Lewis Pierce
    2 26 Western Bulldogs Roarke Smith
    2 27 Essendon Bombers PASS
    2 28 West Coast Eagles Tony Olango
    2 29 Sydney Swans Joel Amartey
    2 30 GWS Giants Sam Reid
    2 31 Geelong Cats Matthew Hayball
    2 32 Adelaide Crows Cam Ellis-Yolmen
    3 33 Gold Coast Suns Mackenzie Willis
    3 34 Collingwood Magpies Adam Oxley
    3 35 Hawthorn Hawks Dallas Willsmore
    3 36 West Coast Eagles Callan England
    3 37 Sydney Swans Alex Johnson
    3 38 GWS Giants PASS
    3 39 Adelaide Crows Lachlan Murphy
    4 40 Gold Coast Suns PASS
    4 41 GWS Giants PASS
    4 42 Adelaide Crows Jackson Edwards
    5 43 GWS Giants PASS
    Josh Elliott
    Josh Elliott

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.