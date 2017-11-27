Five talking points from Australia’s first Ashes Test victory

It was tighter at times than many Australian fans expected, but Australia have still cruised to a comprehensive victory over England in the first Ashes Test, defeating the Old Enemy by ten wickets in Brisbane.
Four years ago, it took England three days to capitulate at the Gabba. This time around, it took them four. Technically an improvement, but hardly enough to hide the fact there are some extremely worrying signs for the tourists as the series heads to Adelaide.
Here are five of them.
1. Is that all England have?
The tourists executed their bowling plans excellently, while Australia’s pacemen were below their much-hyped best. England’s much-maligned batsmen in James Vince and Mark Stoneman both performed strongly, whereas Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja both failed with the willow.
And England got absolutely walloped.
While the tourists have areas where they will improve – the batting of Alastair Cook and Jonny Bairstow will surely get better as the series moves on – any gains with the bat will be cancelled out by Australia’s quicks growing into the summer.
While Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon both bowled excellently throughout the first Test, Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc were far from the match-winning form Australian fans are used to.
Hazlewood struggled to find the immaculate line and length he has become known for, while Starc lacked both the pace and swing which has made him one of the world’s most feared bowlers. Despite that, they combined for ten wickets for the match.
Assuming the pair improve in the following Tests – hardly a risky gamble – England need to show considerably more ticker with the bat to have any chance of competing this series.
2. Joe Root is in for a torrid time
There’s no doubt Joe Root is a class above the rest of England’s batting line-up. His second-innings fifty was a calm and composed innings in which the English skipper continually turned over the strike and dispatched any loose deliveries.
Despite that, two issues with Root’s game have become apparent.
The first is his inability to convert fifties into centuries. Root has 13 Test tons and 32 half-centuries, a poor conversion rate compared to the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, both of whom are far closer to a fifty-fifty split (21-21 for Smith and 20-25 for Warner).
The second is of far more concern – Root was out in both innings in Brisbane in identical fashion, falling over his front leg and being trapped LBW. Judging by how frequently Australia went searching for that lethal inswinger, it’s a flaw they are well aware of, and one they will continue to exploit in the remaining four Tests.
If Root is able to tighten up that part of his technique, he’ll go a long way towards providing England with the batting stability they are in such need of. If he can’t, he and his side will be in for a thoroughly unenjoyable Ashes summer.
3. Australia’s selectors got it right
The Australian selectors copped all manner of criticism for a number of controversial selections for the first Test. Looking through the crystal clear lens of hindsight, they were justified in all the calls they made.
Cameron Bancroft was found out in the first innings wafting at a ball he should have left, but batted excellently with David Warner to turn a potentially tricky run-chase into a procession.
Tim Paine dropped a tough chance off Nathan Lyon but was otherwise excellent with the gloves. His stumping of Moeen Ali showed just how valuable having the best wicketkeeper in the country playing Test cricket is; aside from being an example of superb glovework, the crucial wicket turned the game in Australia’s favour on Day 4.
And then there’s Shaun Marsh. By any measure, he shouldn’t have been picked. His record in the Test team is poor and his recent domestic form didn’t demand selection. But his partnership with Steve Smith on Day 2 saved Australia from the ignominy of a first-innings deficit, one which they may not have recovered.
Marsh’s dismissal might have been yet another example of him getting out to a frustratingly poor shot, but his 51 runs were as valuable as they come and will ensure his continued and deserved selection for the next two Tests at least.
4. Australia’s bowlers can win this series – with the bat
Australia’s bowling attack is far better than England’s. That’s neither controversial nor some recent revelation.
On top of their superiority with the ball, Australia’s bowlers proved they have far more to offer with the bat than their English counterparts.
After the tourists’ tail added a handy 53 runs after the fall of their sixth wicket in the first innings, they completely capitulated in the second, losing their last four batsmen in the space of ten runs – and their last three for one.
Compare that to Australia, who benefitted so greatly from Pat Cummins’ 42 off 120 balls (England’s bowlers faced just 128 balls between them for the entire Test). Had Cummins not been able to bat so ably with Steve Smith, it’s unlikely Australia would have taken a first-innings lead.
Cummins has proven himself capable with the bat in hand in the past, as have all of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.
Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad are both handy with the willow themselves, but neither suggested they’ll offer too much resistance to the Australian attack for the rest of this summer.
If any of the remaining Tests are as tight as the first innings at the Gabba was, that difference could just be the advantage that gives Australia the Ashes.
That said, if you bring Ben Stokes into the side in place of Jake Ball, and shift Moeen Ali to eight and Woakes to nine, the English tail suddenly looks considerably more robust.
Just sayin…
5. Steve Smith is the best batsman in the world
Is this argument over yet?
Yes, yes it is, particularly after Smith’s masterful century in the first innings.
Smith’s technique is the stuff of nightmares for batting coaches around the world, yet it works for him.
His exorbitant shuffle across the stumps allows him to leave judiciously and clip anything remotely straight through the leg-side, his chokehold on the base of the handle doesn’t restrict his off-side play half as much as it should, and he is completely unfazed by the kind of bouncer barrages England attempted in Brisbane.
There are four days until the second Test starts. England would do well to spend the vast majority of them working out how they might possibly remove Smith, because they looked utterly incapable of taking the Australian skipper’s wicket at the Gabba.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:27pm
Nice wrap Dan. Joe Root’s dismissal was the turning point. He just had to make it through that period.
The contrast between the captains was telling.
Smith was so patient that he bored the opposition into changing their tactics. Root seems to want to feel bat on ball as much as possible and he was trying to push the envelope after hitting a boundary the ball before against Hazlewood.
Jonny Bairstow is batting far too low in the order. It was a terrible shot that he got out to but when you’re batting with the tail like he is constantly there’s no way he can bat in an orthodox fashion.
That was a humiliating loss for England considering how close it was after three days (I had Australia winning the session count 5 to 4 after 3 days).
They must win (Draw seems unlikely) in Adelaide. Going 2-0 into the Perth Test would be impossible to recover from.
November 27th 2017 @ 1:06pm
That was a humiliating loss for England considering how close it was after three days (I had Australia winning the session count 5 to 4 after 3 days).
I think that’s pretty much on the money. For England to be seemingly well on top at a number of points through the game and yet lose by 10 wickets like that is a humiliating loss. England were able to get into some good positions, but not capitalise on them. Australia were continually able to recover from any poor position and then just kept the pressure on until England eventually crumbled. To knock off the 170 runs without losing a wicket has to be a bit demoralising for England.
They really need to look at their third and fourth bowling options. Australia were effectively able to just sit on Broad and Anderson knowing that the pressure would come off once they did, with Woakes and Ball economy rates about double that of Broad and Anderson in both innings. If Australia can continue to do this that will significantly reduce the effectiveness of Broad and Anderson also. In contrast, Australia didn’t have any bowlers to let the pressure off.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:29pm
Well, that was quick.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:34pm
It helps when you know what the result is going to be a night in advance
November 27th 2017 @ 1:20pm
Yeah, only the “by 10 wickets” part that needs to be filled in before publishing really.
November 27th 2017 @ 5:23pm
Two very ordinary test cricket teams and one champion batsmen smith among them .
The weakest ashes series in 40 years I reckon
November 27th 2017 @ 5:43pm
Yep – Starc, Lyon and Hazlewood’s test careers show they are very ordinary test bowlers.
November 27th 2017 @ 8:44pm
maybe just the weakest comment
November 27th 2017 @ 12:30pm
I think if England spend the next 4 days trying to work out how to dismiss Smith they might find themselves wasting that time. They need to just try and get the rest out and hope to get a lucky dismissal of Smith from time to time!
Anderson and Broad bowled well and kept it tight, but Ball and Woakes went for twice the runs per over compared to Anderson and Broad, which suggests that the Aussies were happy to just sit on Anderson and Broad knowing that it will be a lot easier when they come off. That’s a big problem for England and the biggest difference for Australia. There wasn’t any chance for England to just hold out the “main” bowlers and then cash in with the lesser bowlers because there simply isn’t a lesser bowler in the lineup.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:36pm
Fair point Chris, Smith really did look impervious this Test. Ball and Woakes were very disappointing, Woakes in particular.
If they can’t improve in the swing and seam-friendly conditions in Adelaide, this series is as good as gone.
November 27th 2017 @ 5:04pm
November 27th 2017 @ 5:24pm
Smith is the only great player in either team .
November 27th 2017 @ 12:44pm
What’s there to work out? Just bowl 4th-5th stump short of a length, same as you do to everyone else, with a couple of slips, a gully etc.
Once they go negative, they are defeated. The short pitched stuff is a waste of time.
November 27th 2017 @ 1:00pm
It very much looked like they just about gave up trying to get him out and went more for trying to “nullify” him, ie just bowl lots of balls that he’s just going to leave alone so he won’t score too many runs. Of course, that could be a tactic to try and get a wicket, hope that he gets frustrated and starts trying to score off those balls. It’s a very negative option and Smith just called them on it and remained patient throughout.
November 27th 2017 @ 1:37pm
Disagree with both of you on this.
I don’t understand why the English short pitch bowling is negative, while the Australian short pitch bowling isn’t called negative? It’s because it isn’t.
The difference is that the Australian short pitch bowling was spot on, while the English short pitch bowling was wayward.
Jake Ball had a field that demanded short pitch bowling that demanded the batsman play a shot…he was just too wayward to be effective. If Starc/Hazlewood bowled short to Smith, then Smith would have been forced to play shots, and possibly then loop one in the air.
It wasn’t negative, it was just incompetent in execution.
November 27th 2017 @ 1:44pm
Disagree. We bowled short to their tail. We didn’t do it to their best batsman to say if you want to score a run, take a risk.
But agree we executed it better.
November 27th 2017 @ 2:25pm
True. I must admit, I was getting a bit frustrated during the first innings with the Aussies bowling at the tail. Sure, bowl lots of short stuff, but at least throw the odd full ball at the stumps in there. They didn’t bowl a single one. I didn’t get it. Even if 5 out of 6 balls are short balls and you just throw the one yorker in there. Bowling bouncer after bouncer like that surely opens them up to ripping them out with a nice quick yorker. I think they probably let England get 20 more runs than they would have if they’d broken up their bounces with just a few well placed yorkers.
November 27th 2017 @ 3:06pm
Guys,
Australia also bounced out Malan in the first innings, Cook in the second and effectively Bairstow in the second innings.
Both Cook and Malan took the risk, and both got caught.
Not to mention rattling Root.
The Australians were just much more accurate.
November 27th 2017 @ 3:26pm
Spruce, I suppose the difference is, if you are bowling lots of short balls and continually making batsmen uncomfortable and regularly looking like getting a wicket with them, then continuing to do it seems like an attacking tactic. But if you bowl lots of short stuff and the batsman just comfortably leaves them alone and never looks in trouble at all, and yet you continue with it, then it seems more a negative tactic.
The ability to make it work as an attacking tactic may come down to how well you can bowl those bouncers, but also to how well the batsmen react to them as to whether it’s looking like being attacking or defending.
Just like a fielding position can be there purely as a defensive run-saving position, or in other circumstances the same position could be used in an attacking was as you are specifically trying to get the batsman caught there.
November 27th 2017 @ 5:44pm
Spruce there are attacking and defensive short pitched bowling. Big difference.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:03pm
It was negative in a sense that this is as close to a bodyline tactic as is legal these days. They set a field that couldn’t be scored off of and then were stumped when Smith refused to play their game and hit on the up. Sure it reduced our RR to 2.5rpo but it wasn’t taking wickets either which allowed Smith to occupy the crease longer and longer. As it went on it just tired their bowlers out faster. It’s not easy bowling that many short balls and when you don’t have any real pace it’s ineffective anyway.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:43pm
Smith completely and comprehensively outbatted Kohli in India. And he outbatted Williamson v NZ.
Root is the only contender left, and Smith is well ahead after that test. Plus his incredible record, esp since becoming captain.
November 27th 2017 @ 1:46pm
Smith is unquestionably the best test batsman in the world. All the evidence points to that. He’s definitely won head-to-head battles against the rest of the fab four + had the measure of Amla/De Villiers too. Superb home and away records. Anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves.
Kohli is however unquestionably the best batsman across all three formats. Only player to average 50+ across all formats, and that 55+ average in ODI cricket is just as surreal as Smith averaging 61 in tests.
It’s truly a wonder generation 2.0 for batsman. The 90’s/2000/10’s gave us Ponting, Kallis, Lara, Tendulkar and Sangakkara. These were players who could command total control in both Tests and ODI’s. Now we are witnessing a generation of Amla, DeVilliers, Smith, Root, Kohli, Williamson, with the latter 4 to give us at least 5 more years each.
Genuine class really does rise to the top.
November 27th 2017 @ 5:25pm
Jameswm
Smith is the only world class player on either team
.
November 27th 2017 @ 5:45pm
Can’t agree with that
Root, Broad and Anderson are all world class.
As are Warner, Hazlewood, Smith, Starc and Lyon. In Australia, Khawaja too.
November 27th 2017 @ 7:08pm
James
Obviously you are new to test cricket
Warner is a flop everywhere but Australia
U think Khawaja is world class bahaha
What world r u talking about
November 27th 2017 @ 8:32pm
much point in debating with someone who doesnt think englands record wicket taker isnt world class?
November 28th 2017 @ 1:04am
“Smith is the only world class player on either team”
“Warner is a flop everywhere but Australia”
Yet in the most recent away test series Australia played, Bangladesh, Warner scored 2 hundreds from 2 tests, yet on the same tour, “our only world class player” couldn’t buy a run.
So who’s new to test cricket? Back to the touch footy site pal.
November 27th 2017 @ 12:50pm
Nice wrap up thanks Dan, great win Australia. I might add a 6th talking point – Ben Stokes. Will this now see him fast tracked into the team and or will the investigation now be expidited !
November 27th 2017 @ 1:00pm
Thanks WB. England certainly missed Stokes this game. The temptation will be there to fly him down to Australia, and soon.
November 27th 2017 @ 1:45pm
Wow, hope they turn up the on-field microphones if he does play! Better still why don’t they mic-up Warner and put him at silly leg.
November 27th 2017 @ 6:18pm
Given his potential convict status, if Stokes does get sent down under, he may have to play for the Aussies!
November 27th 2017 @ 1:09pm
The other talking point is Glenn Maxwel. He should never have been dropped. He must be recalled
November 27th 2017 @ 1:27pm
No doubt he was stiff to be dropped, but you can’t say he has to be recalled immediately. You don’t want to change a winning side, and the man who replaced him made the second-highest score in the first innings.
November 27th 2017 @ 2:36pm
Kuwaja out – Maxwell in…with Marsh moving up to 3…
November 27th 2017 @ 4:16pm
im sure maxwell would argue he was dropped after our last test win….it appears incumbency only counts mid series and not from series to series
November 27th 2017 @ 1:34pm
There’s no “must”. He will be firmly next in line if they decide to make a change either before or after Perth.
However Handscomb and Khawaja have only batted once so far, it seems unlikely either will be dropped for Adelaide, however if Khawaja falls to Moeen again he could easily be gone before Perth, similarly Handscomb getting out LBW playing deep for low scores could see him swapped out.
There is also the possibility that like last time when George Bailey was contributing practically nothing the selectors just don’t change the winning team. No-one really knows that Hohns and co will do.
November 27th 2017 @ 2:31pm
If they keep winning then I think Khawaja and Handscomb would get the whole series even if they were struggling to score. I don’t see it happening though, I expect Khawaja to score some hundreds in this series yet.
I agree that he was stiff to be dropped, but also that one awesome innings doesn’t instantly mean he should be rushed back into the team. What he needs to do is keep piling on the runs and make it clear that he’s the batsman to go to should an opening come along. But that takes more than one big innings. We all know Maxwell has talent and can play amazing innings, what we want to see is consistent runs.
November 27th 2017 @ 9:15pm
As do I; you only have to look at the 13-14 series when Bailey was kept in the winning side throughout despite making one fifty for the whole series and being the only bat in the top 7 to not score a ton. Winning sides are obviously far more unlikely to be changed up unless they have to be.
November 27th 2017 @ 5:28pm
The Aussie’s have some ordinary batsman except smith . Warner is good in Australia but not overseas .
Doesn’t matter who they pick to bat . If smith fails we r stuffed . If root fails England are stuffed
November 27th 2017 @ 1:55pm
I doubt they will change a winning team, but at one stage in the ENG 1st innings it was looking a bit dire having only 4 front line bowlers. A genuine all rounder offers would give Smith options.
November 27th 2017 @ 2:39pm
So really the one who must be careful in the next few inns is Handscomb; even though it’s unlikely he’d be dropped at this stage
November 27th 2017 @ 10:20pm
Why?
Joe Burns made runs this week, must he be recalled as well?
Jon Holland bowled brilliantly must he be recalled as well?
No of course not. The team just won the first test of an ashes series. Can we at least have four days of celebrating our team without the ridiculous whinging about selection and calls for players to be dropped.