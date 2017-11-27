Joe Root speaks out on Jonny Bairstow incident

England captain Joe Root has dismissed an alcohol-fuelled incident involving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Australia’s Cameron Bancroft as “a mountain out of a molehill”.

England Cricket Board (ECB) chief Andrew Strauss also played down a physical clash that occurred between the players in Perth earlier this month, describing it as “playfulness” that had been “blown out of proportion”.

The ECB investigated the clash between the pair that unfolded almost a month ago after Australian players were heard sledging Bairstow about it in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australian vice-captain David Warner could be heard saying “you shouldn’t headbutt our mates” before umpire Marais Erasmus intervened.

“The story over Jonny – a mountain has been made out of a molehill,” Root said after Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 10 wickets on Monday.

“We have to move on and concentrate on our cricket.”

Bancroft has discussed with team management the incident which occurred while England were in Perth for their opening tour match from November 2 and they were satisfied he did no wrong.

“It was playfulness, no malice, blown out of all proportion,” Strauss told BBC’s Test Match Special on Monday.

“There will be a debrief of all players and staff after the Test match.”

Fox Sports Australia reported Bairstow headbutted Bancroft, while England team insiders claimed the keeper was a “rugby man” and part of their culture was an odd habit of bumping heads after someone buys them a drink.

Either way, former England great Ian Botham wondered why it had emerged now.

“I find it quite pathetic to be honest. It was four weeks ago,” he said.

“No one cared then, why do they suddenly all care now? Neither player is bothered.”

Former Test quick Brendon Julian claimed the Australians blurted it out over the stump mics so the story would be leaked.

“It’s probably the Australians who have thrown it out (there) because they’re on top… and are thinking ‘well let’s just do something else to just sort of niggle away’,” he told Fox Sports.

Bairstow’s run-in with Bancroft is minor relative to the Ben Stokes incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

Stokes continues to sweat on the result of a police investigation that will determine whether he can play any role in the five-Test series.

Bairstow was one of three players fined and given a formal warning for their behaviour on the same night that Stokes allegedly left a man hospitalised with facial injuries.

England coach Trevor Bayliss flagged the prospect of an Ashes curfew after the Stokes fracas but decided to give his players free rein.

By Laine Clark and Rob Forsaith