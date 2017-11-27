Wallabies confirm home fixtures for 2018 Rugby Championship

Rugby Australia has confirmed dates and locations for the Wallabies’ home fixtures in the 2018 Rugby Championship.

As has become tradition, the Wallabies will open their Rugby Championship campaign by hosting the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Cup Test of the year at ANZ Stadium.

That match is slated for Saturday August 18.

The Wallabies will of course then travel to New Zealand the next week to play the All Blacks again in the second Bledisloe Test, with a bye week to come after that before South Africa and Argentina visit.

Australia will play two consecutive Tests in Queensland hosting those teams – going up against the Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 8 September, and then hosting Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium a week later.

A bye week, followed by trips to face the Springboks and Pumas away, will follow.

Wallabies vs New Zealand, Saturday 18 August, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Wallabies vs South Africa, Saturday 8 September, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Wallabies vs Argentina, Saturday 15 September, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

The Wallabies’ 2018 fixtures will also feature a three-match series against Ireland on home soil in June, and a third and final Bledisloe Test to be played in Japan after the Rugby Championship.

Bill Pulver said:

“The Rugby Championship continues to grow in its stature as the toughest international series in the world and once again Australian Rugby fans have three huge home Tests on their plate in 2018.

“Our experienced leaders and a number of emerging stars stood up for the Wallabies in 2017, leading the team on an undefeated run on the final four matches of the series.

“At the end of the Rugby Championship, the final Bledisloe Cup Test was a memorable one last season, not only for the result, but because of the historic occasion of the Wallabies becoming the first national team to play in an Indigenous jersey.

“I’m sure that late run in the Rugby Championship and the final Bledisloe Cup match has created plenty of anticipation for Wallabies fans ahead of the 2018 season and we are looking forward to seeing plenty of them out in gold, getting loud and proud at our Rugby Championship matches in Sydney and Queensland.”