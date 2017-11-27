Wallabies confirm home fixtures for 2018 Rugby Championship

Rugby Australia has confirmed dates and locations for the Wallabies’ home fixtures in the 2018 Rugby Championship.
As has become tradition, the Wallabies will open their Rugby Championship campaign by hosting the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Cup Test of the year at ANZ Stadium.
That match is slated for Saturday August 18.
The Wallabies will of course then travel to New Zealand the next week to play the All Blacks again in the second Bledisloe Test, with a bye week to come after that before South Africa and Argentina visit.
Australia will play two consecutive Tests in Queensland hosting those teams – going up against the Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 8 September, and then hosting Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium a week later.
A bye week, followed by trips to face the Springboks and Pumas away, will follow.
Wallabies vs New Zealand, Saturday 18 August, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
Wallabies vs South Africa, Saturday 8 September, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Wallabies vs Argentina, Saturday 15 September, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
The Wallabies’ 2018 fixtures will also feature a three-match series against Ireland on home soil in June, and a third and final Bledisloe Test to be played in Japan after the Rugby Championship.
Bill Pulver said:
“The Rugby Championship continues to grow in its stature as the toughest international series in the world and once again Australian Rugby fans have three huge home Tests on their plate in 2018.
“Our experienced leaders and a number of emerging stars stood up for the Wallabies in 2017, leading the team on an undefeated run on the final four matches of the series.
“At the end of the Rugby Championship, the final Bledisloe Cup Test was a memorable one last season, not only for the result, but because of the historic occasion of the Wallabies becoming the first national team to play in an Indigenous jersey.
“I’m sure that late run in the Rugby Championship and the final Bledisloe Cup match has created plenty of anticipation for Wallabies fans ahead of the 2018 season and we are looking forward to seeing plenty of them out in gold, getting loud and proud at our Rugby Championship matches in Sydney and Queensland.”
Train Without A Station said | November 27th 2017 @ 1:34pm | ! Report
Geez bold move going back to the GC.
Redsback said | November 27th 2017 @ 3:40pm | ! Report
Who is the genius that out a test on the Gold Coast a week after a test in Brisbane? Surely Brisbane is not getting a June test as well, it would be absurd. Wasn’t Perth supposed to get the Bledisloe? There is some merit to playing the game at a time when NZ would normally be going to bed. Can’t understand why Stadium Australia had become the custom when we keep losing there. Didn’t the deal that John O’Neill strike expire this year, meaning no need to continue holding the test in Sydney in front of 60,000 people who are sick of seeing the same test each year.
Train Without A Station said | November 27th 2017 @ 4:22pm | ! Report
Perth has the 2019 Bledisloe.
It wasn’t supposed to get it. It has an agreement in place.
And of course Brisbane is getting a June test. Brisbane and Sydney are the 2 locations guaranteed to draw good crowds.
GusTee said | November 27th 2017 @ 6:44pm | ! Report
TWAS
Are you saying that there is an agreement in place for Perth to get a 2019 Bledisloe?
If so, do you mean an ARU/RAU agreement with WA?
If so, then yeah, we know all about those agreements
………. observed to the letter both morally and legally.
piru said | November 27th 2017 @ 6:50pm | ! Report
This one might be honoured so they can come visit our shiny new stadium
Mal said | November 27th 2017 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
Wow, no rugby for WA at all next year. I bet the QLD gov didn’t pay anywhere near what the WA gov used to pay.
So much for developing the game nationally.
Redsback said | November 27th 2017 @ 3:50pm | ! Report
As a Queenslander, I’m embarrassed. Surely Perth is going to get one of the June tests. If Brisbane gets it, that will mean 3 tests in the year basically and none of them will be massive drawcards. The only way the Gold Coast test will be sold out is if the Wallabies are undefeated to that point, which seems pretty unlikely. Bledisloe should have been in Perth, Springboks in Sydney and Pumas in Brisbane.
Train Without A Station said | November 27th 2017 @ 4:27pm | ! Report
Perth was always going to struggle to get a test.
It has just failed to draw crowds since about 2012 when they last got more than 26k to a test. The 2014 test drawing about 25k was a black mark for them really given that South Africa has been considered a premium test (NZ only being a bigger draw and probably England equal).
Weak showings for Argentina games in Perth are to be expected considering they fail to draw over 20k anywhere.
Timbo (L) said | November 27th 2017 @ 5:56pm | ! Report
[2017]
Canberra: 14,229
Melbourne: 13,583
Perth: 17,528*
The * is because these numbers were achieved during a boycott of many disgruntled fans.
Train Without A Station said | November 27th 2017 @ 9:42pm | ! Report
You cannot compare a South Africa test with a Fiji test… They have never drawn comparable crowds ever.
But as I pointed out, without addressing the poor SA result in 2017 because it was impacted by factors – the issues are crowds dating back to 2014.
Canberra’s crowd is also irrelevant. Argentina I don’t think have drawn over 20k in Australia since they were in the Rugby Championship.
Timbo (L) said | November 27th 2017 @ 5:49pm | ! Report
Carthage:
Scorch the earth and then salt it so nothing will ever grow.
Train Without A Station said | November 27th 2017 @ 9:43pm | ! Report
Why should WA get one of the limited test matches?
Not being a smart alec. Seriously asking the question.
piru said | November 27th 2017 @ 5:56pm | ! Report
They’re just worried everyone will turn up in Force blue again
November 27th 2017 @ 6:13pm
Davo said | November 27th 2017 @ 6:13pm | ! Report
Why would the Wallabies bother playing in Perth anymore? Hasn’t everyone in WA decided they hate the Wallabies now, and would rather watch Twiggyball or soccer instead?
GusTee said | November 27th 2017 @ 7:00pm | ! Report
Pulver & Clyne score another big hit against WA’s remaining Wallabies fans.
Well done! Soon there won’t be any left. Ethnic cleansing rugby style.
You two are matched only by Mugabe and the “Crocodile” of Zimbabwe.
Train Without A Station said | November 27th 2017 @ 9:44pm | ! Report
Well you all basically were bragging about not attending the test this year.
Why would you schedule another one?