WATCH: Glenn Mitchell reflects on the first Ashes Test

After Australia claimed victory over England in the first Ashes Test, Glenn Mitchell offered his thoughts on the action.

He started by noting Australia’s excellent run of success at the Gabba over the past 30 years.

“Australia remains undefeated there now since 1988,” he said.

Some of Australia’s batsmen really stood out to the cricket expert.

“Terrific batting in the fourth innings by Cam Bancroft in particular…bouncing back from being out to a good delivery for just five on day one. And also a terrific performance from David Warner who again shows he can be a lion at home if somewhat of a minnow at times away.”

The real key to success, however, was captain Steve Smith’s performance throughout.”

“Australia’s win was pretty much built around the batting of Steve Smith, an incredible 141. He now averages a Test century, one in exactly every five innings. And that puts him in the very highest elite in the history of the game,” Mitchell added.

He also noted that Shaun Marsh, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon provided great support with ‘the Goat’ continuing to shine.

“Nathan Lyon was superb. I don’t think we can underestimate just what sort of confidence Lyon has garnered now from those two most recent trips to the subcontinent – India and Bangladesh. He bowled superbly, did a lot more bowling on a day one Gabba pitch than you’d expect to see from a spin bowler,” Mitchell said.

England also struggled against short, fast pitch bowling. According to Mitchell, England needs to muster a good amount of runs from their top six wickets or could find themselves in danger of being rattled out quickly.

“If anything, it’s in their favour. Pink ball, playing at night, not the potential extreme heat that touring teams can have when they come to Adelaide. Australia have got the job done, they look good at the moment, England will be hoping to bounce back. But surely, some psychological scars and damage have been landed with some killer blows by Australia at the Gabba,” he said.