Behind the barriers: Five bets for Tuesday

There are three TAB meetings across Australia this Tuesday, with my main focus being at Rockhampton where I think there are a couple of things. Here are the five bets for Tuesday.

Bet One- Win- Port Macquarie Race Six Number 6 The Skrill

Hard to beat for mine here. He gave them an absolute galloping lesson last time out at Grafton over the 2350m, leading most of the way under Peter Graham, spanking his rivals by nearly five and running really good time.

Back to 2000m is no issue, he draws well…just needs a dry track. If he gets it, he’s the one.

Bet Two- Each-Way- Port Macquarie Race Eight Number 3 General Nelson

Hoping we get a price about this boy. He had really good market support at odds when resuming at Murwillumbah but just found them a bit sharp for him fresh but his effort was more than sound behind the in form Margot. Has performed well twice second up, draws a sweet gate and he will be strong late.

Bet Three- Win- Ballarat Race Five Number 1 Coherence

Found it a tough meeting to sort out, but Coherence looks the best bet. Darren Weir-trained galloper who debuted on Ararat Cup Day and I thought his run was great, working home with real purpose on a leaders track, so defying the pattern, when a close up third to Vain Tycoon. On his home track and bred to handle a track with give in it.

Bet Four- Win- Rockhampton Race Four Number 1 Option

Been waiting for him to return to Rocky now he’s in a purple patch and I think he can continue the winning form. He spanked them last week at Mackay, sitting off a hot speed before presenting on the turn and careering away. I think the way he is going, Rocky will be perfect and only bad luck beats him.

Bet Five- Win- Rockhampton Race Seven Number 2 Sound Investment

Former Eastern Queensland who made his North Queensland debut for the John Manzelmann team at Townsville on November 16 and he defied a severe betting drift to sit near the speed and bolt up. Form has held up with Love Me Ruby, the runner up, winning last week. Draws wide, but if he overcomes it, I think he wins.