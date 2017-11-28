Cameron Smith playing too well to retire

Cameron Smith’s form is too good for him to consider representative footy retirement at the end of the Rugby League World Cup, according to his Kangaroos teammates.

Smith has refused to confirm whether he will continue playing for Queensland and Australia beyond Saturday’s decider against England, saying he will sit on his future over the summer.

His potential exit to focus on his NRL club Melbourne would bring to an end the representative career of arguably the best player in the history of the game.

But in a week in which Smith is a short-priced favourite to take out the Golden Boot award, two of his Kangaroos teammates believe their captain can continue well beyond this year.

Utility Wade Graham said he can’t see Smith pulling the pin on the green-and-gold, even if it means the NSW State of Origin team are subject to his masterclasses.

“He hasn’t missed a session this whole tour. He trains every day with the boys, trains just as hard as everyone else. Obviously his performances speak for themselves.

“He’s a miracle worker. I can see him going on for another few years yet.

“He’s still in tremendous shape. It just speaks how highly and just his quality of the player he is. Unfortunately for us Blues fans, we’re going to have to be playing him for a few more years yet.”

Prop David Klemmer has now played all 14 of his Tests alongside Smith and is still in awe of the 34-year-old’s ability to dominate at club, state and international level.

Smith holds the record for most NRL and Origin games and is four shy of Darren Lockyer’s mark of 59 Tests for Australia.

“He’s not the bloke that’s going to bump five tackle breaks or score tries, but just how he dictates the game and how he controls the game, it’s amazing,” Klemmer said.

“I hope he keeps going. His body looks like he can keep going.

“Hopefully he keeps playing for Australia, not Queensland. He’s an almighty player and I’m very blessed to have played with him and hopefully continue to play with him.”