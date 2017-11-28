Cheika deserved to have the rule book thrown at him after the England Test

Michael Cheika will face no disciplinary action for his “f***ing cheats” comment during the English Test.
The official statement merely gave the Aussie coach a warning, stating, “The Disciplinary Officer has, however, urged Mr Cheika to be aware of the risks during matches when he knows he will be being filmed and potentially broadcast and where possible to moderate his conduct and language accordingly.”
In 2013, Dylan Hartley called Wayne Barnes an “f***ing cheat” and received an 11-week ban. As a result, he missed certain selection in the then-upcoming Lions tour.
Such disciplinary inconsistencies are appalling.
Both comments bring the game into disrepute and are abusive of game officials. Any allegation of cheating is against the spirit of the game. Yet, a player is treated differently to a coach.
Not only that, both Hartley and Cheika have form when it comes to disregarding the spirit of the game.
Cheika smashed the glass in a coaches box and abused a cameraman (twice). Hartley’s history was also not for the abuse of match officials.
It casts the inconsistent decisions of the judiciary into even greater contrast.
The Code of Conduct, which applies to coaches, and the Laws of the Game, which apply to players, prohibit such conduct. It does not create a defence in the case of a poor performance by a referee.
I am impressed with the way Cheika and his team have improved the physicality and play of the Wallabies. Unfortunately, he has developed into a bit of a whinger after defeats. That in itself is an unattractive trait. Calling referees cheats should be a punishable trait.
Whatever disciplinary body made the decision last week has let rugby down, and Rugby Australia should discipline their head coach.
I do not want to be represented by a person who conducts himself such a fashion.
Cadfael said | November 28th 2017 @ 1:25pm | ! Report
Cheika would have to be an idiot not to realise that at games now, the tv coverage would have a camera on the coach’s box just to pick up Cheika’s actions. What it does show from the coach is massive ill discipline and if he has no discipline how can we expect the players to have discipline. Four yellow cards and one red in the UK games. We got hammered 15-3 in the penalties against Wales. Ill discipline is killing us.If thrr coach has no discipline how are the players expected to be disciplined? Cheika to go.
Wally James said | November 28th 2017 @ 3:30pm | ! Report
Very true Cadfael. Hardly surprising is it? Even in the post Scottish match interview he was an apologist for Sekope’s shoulder charge to the Scottish head. Yet he was to the first to allege bias of the refs. Risible.
Ralph said | November 28th 2017 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
*Shrug*. I don’t really have any problem with it. A lot of hoo har over nothing.
Highlander said | November 28th 2017 @ 5:48pm | ! Report
A career in the diplomatic corp awaits rebel
Highlander said | November 28th 2017 @ 2:02pm | ! Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kzu-RStfM8o
Wonder if World Rugby considered his conduct a repeat performance and still took no action – see attached from Bled 2 last year.
Poite is the referee.
Will leave each to their own lip reading.
Language warning
rebel said | November 28th 2017 @ 3:13pm | ! Report
It looks like he said ‘Fair cop, fair cop, fair king sheet, he can’t’
Cool name for the poster of the video.
Seriously though, who is the cheat in this scenario, Poite or one of the AB props. Again it looks like he is insinuating corruption.
Wally James said | November 28th 2017 @ 3:33pm | ! Report
Cheers Highlander. I was unaware of that one. Same allegation with… shall we say… a more …lewd… epithet.
Highlander said | November 28th 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
The thing that really concerns me here Wally is the potential for social reaction to flow into sponsorships or TV money.
We have just seen for the first time the value of the Six Nations sponsorship deal fall, it took them forever to find a sponsor and the contract they have is only for one year, as far as I am aware no sponsor lined up for 2019.
We are in a competive sponsirship and TV market on a global basis and we should allow nothing that potentially weakens the revenue of our big unions to pass unchallenged.
Wally James said | November 28th 2017 @ 3:49pm | ! Report
An excellent point.
Whining and making baseless allegations is not the product a sponsor wants to be associated with.
Harry Jones said | November 28th 2017 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
From a 2014 discipline statement:
“I do not regard Mr Cheika to be a first time offender and it would be farcical to disregard other matters over the past nine years, including proven Misconduct allegations from his time as a professional coach in Europe and a warning from SANZAR during the 2013 Super Rugby season.
“This matter bears a number of striking similarities with past instances, particularly the use of foul and abusive language towards those charged with running a match and the propensity of Mr Cheika to behave in this manner is disturbing.
“Given his previous record and the factual findings of the investigation, I regard this as a serious offence and do not see it as a result of any provocation, nor is there any excuse for it.
“Mr Cheika’s admission of guilt and contrition during the hearing is balanced by inappropriate accusations made on his behalf that witnesses fabricated evidence; a notion they rightly recoiled at.
“Respect is a core value of rugby and there must be general deterrents in place to prevent any abuse of match officials and persons charged with running the game…”
Cuw said | November 28th 2017 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
its politics. the NH do not want to be seen as the one disciplining a SH .
perhaps the national body may see it fit to take some action.
Wally James said | November 28th 2017 @ 3:35pm | ! Report
Thanks Harry. Could not have said it better myself.
Linphoma said | November 28th 2017 @ 2:54pm | ! Report
The coaches boxes have always been high theatre for Fleet Street and the cameras but Cheika should have been aware of the spotlight he would be under after Eddie Jones copped a spray the previous week for his expletive-filled rant during the match against Argentina. Eddie apologized during the week and was as good as gold in the box. Lesson learnt for Eddie; Michael still to tip his forelock and swallow the medicine, methinks.
In Brief said | November 28th 2017 @ 3:14pm | ! Report
What a joke trying to pretend there is equivalence between a player calling a referee a cheat to his face and lip reading the words from a coach sitting behind plate glass window in the nose bleed seats. Pathetic,..