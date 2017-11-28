Comparing players across eras is a futile exercise

Cricket fans all over the world love to compare players across eras, but while this is good for a fun debate, it’s ultimately futile.
The only batsman who escapes any such comparison is probably Sir Donald Bradman, as no one in any era has come close to what he achieved. The rest of the players though are not that privileged.
A comparison of players can never be done based on stats alone. Bowling attacks and pitch conditions are hard to replicate to make the comparisons valid.
For example, there is no way to prove if Virat Kohli would have been so successful in previous eras, in the same way we cannot definitely say that Sachin Tendulkar would been as dominant in the current era.
Until 1995-96, West Indies were still a force, easily winning a tri-series featuring a strong Pakistan and South Africa in 1993, and taking out Test series against England, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. They had a great bowling attack even until the mid-nineties. Viv Richards averaged 47 in ODIs at a strike rate of 90, in an era when rates were in early and late 60s.
How do we quantify such things when we say AB De Villiers is the best ODI batsman ever or Steven Smith is the best batsman to play Test cricket.
Players need to be left alone and just be accepted as they are. Smith, Kohli and De Villiers are greats of the game, similar to how Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar were of the previous era.
There need not be one great player of all time, it can never happen and we can never say with certainty that it is the case. There are great players in every era and we need to accept that fact and move on.
Smith is definitely the best Test batsman in the present era and Kohli is probably the best limited-overs player. There is no need to bring the players of the past and crunch some numbers to suit our agenda.
Giri Subramanian
Good article.Comparisons has been regularly made not just by fans but also by experts/former players and it will not stop.I can guarantee that there will be lots of debate about “who’s better/greater” between Sachin and kohli in next 7-10 years.
Cricket fans will always compare players from different eras because they love the game and are fascinated by measuring one era or player against another.
That this is ultimately unprovable doesn’t make it futile or a waste of time. It’s all speculation, but so what? Someone who is not prepared to speculate or give an opinion is not worth talking to.
There really only is one valid way and that is to compare a player against his peers. If he stands way above the other players of the era then you can comfortably call him a great. For example, Bradman was over a third again better than anyone I need his era. Smith is currently around 12% better, just on averages.
Time adds perspective too. When Tendulkar was at his peak and being adored, many Indians would come up with reasons to claim he was better than Bradman (despite his average being roughly on par with Lara, Kallis and Ponting), using intangibles like the pressure of being a star in India. Now a few years later the debate is whether Kohli is better than Tendulkar. In my opinion Gavaskar was better than both.
But ultimately it’s all opinion unless your name is Bradman or Syd Barnes. It’s always a fun discussion though. I remember you used to be able to break the internet by suggesting Lara was better than Tendulkar.