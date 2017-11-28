Why the Mariners are better off under Paul Okon

Paul Okon celebrated his 35th A-League match in charge of the Central Coast Mariners with a comprehensive 4-1 victory away to the Wellington Phoenix.
Thirty-five isn’t a milestone match but what is significant about it is that Okon’s predecessor Tony Walmsley managed 35 matches before being sacked in August last year. While the Mariners certainly look better under Okon, how is he faring compared to Walmsley?
Results
Results are the most important. Poor results are why Walmsley is no longer the head coach to begin with. His promising results is the reason Okon still has a job. He was even rumoured to be courted by Western Sydney when Tony Popovic left at the beginning of the season.
The Mariners sunk to unprecedented lows under Tony Walmsley. In the 2015-16 season, they only won three games (the second least in A-League history), lost 20 out of 27 matches (the most in A-League history), scored 13 points (12 points behind ninth place), and conceded 70 goals (another league record). They conceded four or more goals on eight occasions.
Out of Walmsley’s 35 matches he won five, drew five, and loss 25, for 20 points. His side scored 42, conceded 87 for a difference of -45. He was sacked with a winning percentage of 14.29 which is the 10th lowest in the competition’s history.
While the Mariners are no longer easy beats under Okon, they aren’t exactly setting the world on fire. In 35 matches the Mariners have won eight, drawn eight, and suffered 19 defeats, six fewer than Walmsley.
The Mariners have won 32 competition points under Okon. They have scored 43 goals, but have conceded 65 for a difference of -22. Which is a vast improvement. Okon’s winning percentage isn’t pretty sitting at 22.86 per cent and is the 19th lowest in A-League history.
But it’s a lot better than Walmsley’s who (hopefully) isn’t going to be given a second chance at management (sorry Tony).
The Mariners only kept two clean sheets in 35 matches under Walmsley and they both came when he was interim coach at the end of the 2014-15 season. They went 36 matches without a clean sheet before defeating Perth Glory 2-0 in November 2016. That match was also their first victory at home in nine matches.
Their 2-1 victory over Adelaide United in Round 5 of the 2016-17 season was their first under Okon and their first win on Australian soil in 18 attempts.
Paul Okon’s side have gone on to keep six clean sheets in his reign which included two consecutive in Round 5 and 6 of this season. This was the first time they have held consecutive clean sheets since Round 19 and 20 of the 2014-15 season.
The Mariners scored four goals against Wellington in Okon’s 35th match, this was the first time they had scored four or more goals since 2012-13. Tony Walmsley’s Central Coast Mariners only got as many as three and did so on four occasions.
Players used
If players enjoy playing under their manager they are more likely to join or stay at your club. Walmsley used 37 players during his reign. He signed 11 players while 17 left including the experienced Liam Reddy, Eddy Bosnar, and club legends Matt Simon and John Hutchinson (retired in 2014-15).
Paul Okon has only used 30 players so far. He has signed 18 players and 22 have left the club, most notably Nick Montgomery who retired, and Roy O’Donovan who put three past them in this year’s F3 Derby.
It’s not just the number of players who have played for the club, it’s their ilk. Daniel Heffernan, Tomislav Uskok, Francesco Stella, and Matthew Fletcher are just some of the unknown players brought into the club via state leagues.
While Okon has signed players with A-League experience such as Connor Pain and Andrew Hoole, exciting young player like Daniel de Silva, and experienced foreign players like Alan Baro, Wout Brama, and Tom Hiariej.
Discipline
Coaches play a huge role in the discipline of a side. Whether it be via tactics or team morale. You often see teams being better or worse under different managers, this is the case for the Central Coast Mariners.
Under Tony Walmsley the Mariners received 85 yellow cards, and nine dismissals for a total of 94 bookings.
In the same time under Paul Okon, the Mariners have received 63 yellow cards, and five dismissals for a total of 68 bookings. Much better.
The Central Coast have appeared in four grand finals, and won the 2013 championship. But they haven’t made the finals since 2013-14 and have had a couple of forgettable seasons. They seem to be on an upward trajectory under Okon and they’re only going to get better.
November 28th 2017 @ 8:17am
Fadida said | November 28th 2017 @ 8:17am | ! Report
I’m sure Okon would have a much better record had he taken pre season last year, and not been burdened by Walmsley’s appalling recruiting.
Anyway, Walmsley’s post game celebrations couldn’t get close to Karaoke Okon
November 28th 2017 @ 9:20am
Graeme Jensen said | November 28th 2017 @ 9:20am | ! Report
Okon should only be judged by the Mariner’s performance this season. Last season he was constructed by the selections and fallout from Walmsley’s reign.
November 28th 2017 @ 11:02am
Midfielder said | November 28th 2017 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Agree with the above when Okon took over he had the worst squad in A-League history…
His signing have largely worked…
I think top 6 is possible .
November 28th 2017 @ 2:21pm
Melange said | November 28th 2017 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
I’ve watched all their games this year, a couple of times not the whole game, and I’ve been extremely impressed. There are only two games that really disappointed me, vs Newcastle where they didn’t handle them on the break and Roar where they just seemed off with their touch. Otherwise they have had extended periods where they’ve bossed teams and down right torn them apart.
The only thing missing is the final product, will Appiah start to show more composure with an extended run at striker, will Asdrubal start putting away his chances and show he’s a genuine finisher, or will Okon use his last spot on the roster to bring someone new in, what’s Babalj doing at the moment?
Some highlights:
De Silva and Hoole starting to take more control of games
Better choice of imports this year
Much more composure in defence
Younger players have showed they’ve benefitted from the last couple of years exposure to the ALeague, as they have stepped in seamlessly to cover the Rose/Roux injuries; McGing in particular doing very well
Appiah has been fantastic this year, in particular his decision making, knowing when to hold up play and when to take on defenders
Golec is one of the most under-rated players to return to the ALeague this year, can play really dangerous passes out of defence to set up our attack
I’m really looking forward in the coming weeks to:
the return match vs Newcastle – we’re a bit more settled now with more understanding in defence
the return match vs Sydney – one of the matches I only saw the end of, from all accounts Sydney had an off night, looking forward to matching up against them when their on song
A couple of big wins – I just have a feeling they’re going to tear a few teams apart soon and score some big wins.
November 28th 2017 @ 4:14pm
Fadida said | November 28th 2017 @ 4:14pm | ! Report
I tend to agree, they’ll smash a few sides, but will also lose heavily a few times too I think.
A really good team to watch
November 28th 2017 @ 5:30pm
Melange said | November 28th 2017 @ 5:30pm | ! Report
Time will tell Fad, I’m not as nervous about our defence as I have been last couple of years, there were some real keystone cop (you may not be old enought to remember them – shambolic) moments the past couple of seasons.
They were caught on the break against Perth too, but the last couple of weeks seem to be handling those situations a lot better.