Matt Cecchin will get the nod despite contentious call

Take the emotions out of Tonga going within a whisker of making the Rugby League World Cup final in Brisbane next Saturday – referee Matt Cecchin’s call not to refer Andrew Fifita’s try on the siren was the right decision.
Cecchin had no hesitation in backing his line official by calling a loose carry against the Tongan forward with the side going down 20-18 in a thrilling contest. The call appeared correct based on the National Rugby League’s interpretation of a loose carry even with replays suggesting an English hand made contact with the ball.
There has been massive backlash over his decision. Tongan supporters protested in Auckland, calling for officials to hand them their victory. There was even a petition calling for Cecchin to lose his job.
Perhaps most shockingly, Kiwi TV commentator Phil Gifford stated that the referee’s actions had racist undertones stemming from not taking Tonga’s players seriously enough.
The way Cecchin went about making the call showed the type of confidence you need to referee at the elite level. It’s the same type of character which was displayed by Bill Harrigan, who is still regarded as the best referee of the past 30 years.
You need to have a hint of arrogance to be a success at the top.
We as a rugby league community are forever complaining about how referees need to make more on-field calls then opting for video technology, yet critical when not using the technology even though the decision appears correct.
No online petition or criticism of Matt Cecchin will make any difference to Tony Archer when it comes to the World Cup Final appointment.
“The decision is correct for me and that is he’s affecting a tackle and there was no indicator he was stealing the ball,” Archer said.
Cecchin was also praised by Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga. “I think he’s the best referee in the competition and has been, in the NRL certainly, for a long period of time,” he said.
Cecchin will be given the nod ahead of Gerard Sutton for the decider. He is probably the best referee at the moment to choose from.
November 28th 2017 @ 5:06pm
Wolly said | November 28th 2017 @ 5:06pm | ! Report
Perenara should get the nod given he is a neutral if he is available.
November 28th 2017 @ 5:07pm
Georgie said | November 28th 2017 @ 5:07pm | ! Report
So if Mal says Cecchen is the best ref, thats good enough. It seems whatever Australia wants in this tournament, Australia gets.
November 28th 2017 @ 6:10pm
not so super said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:10pm | ! Report
baseless accusation. australia dont need anyones help to win
November 28th 2017 @ 5:19pm
Georgie said | November 28th 2017 @ 5:19pm | ! Report
Perenara should get the nod. He’s been in the system long enough now. I’ve seen him referee. He is more than competent & he is strictly neutral. What is this thinking, only an Australian deserves to be in charge? All serious sporting competitions have neutral refs. Is it any wonder that Poms and Kiwis just shake their heads and wonder about our insecurities.
November 28th 2017 @ 5:22pm
Maestro said | November 28th 2017 @ 5:22pm | ! Report
Neutral ref. Masters reckoned Harrigan orchestrated matches so if they want a close game then go with history…
November 28th 2017 @ 5:21pm
Georgie said | November 28th 2017 @ 5:21pm | ! Report
Perception is everything.
November 28th 2017 @ 6:02pm
Terry Tavita said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:02pm | ! Report
..line official, robert hicks, appeared to be backing fifita’s call..people here are now making stuff up..
November 28th 2017 @ 6:09pm
not so super said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:09pm | ! Report
time to give up Terry
November 28th 2017 @ 6:48pm
Terry Tavita said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:48pm | ! Report
mal’s comments were also selective..he says cecchin should’ve referred ruling to the video ref..