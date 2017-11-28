Matt Cecchin will get the nod despite contentious call

Take the emotions out of Tonga going within a whisker of making the Rugby League World Cup final in Brisbane next Saturday – referee Matt Cecchin’s call not to refer Andrew Fifita’s try on the siren was the right decision.

Cecchin had no hesitation in backing his line official by calling a loose carry against the Tongan forward with the side going down 20-18 in a thrilling contest. The call appeared correct based on the National Rugby League’s interpretation of a loose carry even with replays suggesting an English hand made contact with the ball.

There has been massive backlash over his decision. Tongan supporters protested in Auckland, calling for officials to hand them their victory. There was even a petition calling for Cecchin to lose his job.

Perhaps most shockingly, Kiwi TV commentator Phil Gifford stated that the referee’s actions had racist undertones stemming from not taking Tonga’s players seriously enough.

The way Cecchin went about making the call showed the type of confidence you need to referee at the elite level. It’s the same type of character which was displayed by Bill Harrigan, who is still regarded as the best referee of the past 30 years.

You need to have a hint of arrogance to be a success at the top.

We as a rugby league community are forever complaining about how referees need to make more on-field calls then opting for video technology, yet critical when not using the technology even though the decision appears correct.

No online petition or criticism of Matt Cecchin will make any difference to Tony Archer when it comes to the World Cup Final appointment.

“The decision is correct for me and that is he’s affecting a tackle and there was no indicator he was stealing the ball,” Archer said.

Cecchin was also praised by Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga. “I think he’s the best referee in the competition and has been, in the NRL certainly, for a long period of time,” he said.

Cecchin will be given the nod ahead of Gerard Sutton for the decider. He is probably the best referee at the moment to choose from.