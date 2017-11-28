The New South Wales stadium policy is madness

Build it and they will come. The New South Wales government thinks this to be true – so much, in fact, that they are spending a minimum of $2.3 billion of public money in achieving their aim.
The NSW government feel that having three elite stadiums – Homebush, Parramatta and the Sydney Football Stadium – will enhance the economy of the state. However, even blind Freddy can see this is foolish.
Before you howl in protest and scream that rugby league needs purpose-built stadiums, know that I do not disagree with you. Having purpose-built stadiums that can be home to three major sports makes sense. I am, like you, tired of seeing AFL ovals pop up around New South Wales and Queensland with no-one playing on them.
I am just saying the locations, the size of the stadiums and at that cost is wrong.
Think of it like this: the government is knocking down the Stadium Australia at Homebush, which is only 20 years into its lifecycle, and replacing it with one of almost equal capacity. At the same time, they are knocking down the SFS in the eastern suburbs that rarely, if ever, sells out and replacing it with a stadium of equal size.
Further to this, Parramatta Stadium is also under construction and will hold 30,000 people, but this venue is within half an hour of Homebush. All of this will cost at least $2.3 billion.
The NSW government thinking is entirely wrong. The SFS does not need to be a 45,000-seat stadium. When was the last time it sold out? Even if we take into account population growth, a 30,000-seat stadium at most is all that is required here.
To have an elite stadium in the heart of Sydney makes sense and reconfiguring Stadium Australia to make it a genuine rectangular field is a good idea, but why spend $200 to $300 million on a 30,000-seat stadium half an hour away? Wouldn’t it just make sense to have that team play out of the Stadium Australia?
Maybe I am just blinded by the waste of money.
Don’t get me wrong – the new Parramatta Stadium will be a great place to watch footy, be it football, rugby league or rugby union. Maybe the smaller stadiums are what Sydney should be going for. A stadium of roughly 25,000 seats in the east, the south, the far west and on the northern beaches along with the Stadium Australia may have been money better spent.
Another way to go could have been to spend the money on rectangular grounds all over country New South Wales. This option would at least provide more people with quality playing surfaces to play their junior and senior rugby league, rugby union or football.
Naturally, I could list all the social services, transport and community bodies that are crying out for money as well, but that list would be too long for this post.
All I am trying to say is that $2.3 billion could have been better spent, and despite this deal providing rugby league fans with world-class stadiums, we should call this spending decision for what it truly is: madness.
Womblat said | November 28th 2017 @ 6:30am | ! Report
Well $120 million thrown away on the world’s most expensive opinion survey we already knew the answer to could have been spent better too. We have a Federal Government who couldn’t care less about the responsible spending of taxpayer dollars so why would the State Government?
But $2.3 billion is staggering. That’s 20 times the SSM waste and for what, a single stadium with a competing venue 30 minutes away in one state?
I know this is a sports site and I love my footy but when the hell are our overpaid, irresponsible, arrogant governments actually going to see the damage they are doing to the masses who actually elected them?
November 28th 2017 @ 7:21am
Hard Yards said | November 28th 2017 @ 7:21am | ! Report
Look at Suncorp in Brizvegas. Does the job. Capacity of about 53,000. Sells out; atmosphere is great. Robina where the Titans play is a great stadium. The problem is the locals don’t show up – but if they did, it would be perfect.
You know, stadiums shouldn’t be built on the basis of how many people could fit in if there was a real big event and a lot of people wanted to come. They should aim for a capacity that sells out when there is a median demand, or maybe just above it. Sometimes some people will miss out on attending, but that does ensure best bang for the buck. Then, in principle, it doesn’t matter if you have one at each of Homebush, Moore Park and Parramatta.The question is whether they are selling out. The other thing to consider is whether the stadium is hosting the maximum events it can carry. Not much point in having one used one day every two weeks in a window of 8 months out of a 12 month year.
There is an an argument in principle for upgrading regional grounds. Depends on frequency of use and whether people show up regardless of whether they pay to show up or not. Look at the new Townsville stadium plans. Probably overkill to host the Cowboys, but if (and I don’t know) other people in the community up there get to use it regularly, then it’s good for the community. Free housing is probably better than a football stadium for a section of the community. In my book it is. But maybe the decisions are made on a utilitarian principle of what is the maximum good for the greater number of people. How do you make that decision? Government is like the parents with 12 kids. Doesn’t matter how much money they have, there is never enough to go around.