Root: I’ve got no issues with LBW

Statistics may suggest otherwise but England captain Joe Root reckons he doesn’t have an lbw problem.

Root was trapped in front in both innings of Australia’s 10-wicket first Ashes Test win in Brisbane, extending a worrying trend.

He was first caught in front by Pat Cummins for a 79-minute 15 before Josh Hazlewood snared the skipper for 51 in the second innings.

The England No.4 has fallen lbw 11 times in his past 29 innings – more than a third of his dismissals.

Root didn’t believe he had an lbw problem to fix ahead of the second Test in Adelaide from Saturday.

“It has happened on two occasions in this game,” he said.

“I know where my game’s at.

“I feel like I’ve got a good understanding of how I play and I’ll make sure that I prepare very well in terms of getting ready.

“I don’t think there’s any real issues of where that’s at.

“Just got to make sure my mind is right and I can continue to keep working hard at all aspects of my game.”

Root also maintained another trend in Brisbane – his failure to convert starts into big scores.

He has 13 Test centuries and 33 50s compared to Australian captain Steve Smith’s 21 half centuries and 21 tons.

Root’s dismissal at 51 in the second dig as England tried to post a competitive target all but ended the visitors’ winning chances at the Gabba.

Root wasn’t blaming the nasty hit on the helmet from Mitchell Starc that dislodged the ear guard in his second dig.

“It obviously took me slightly by surprise. I didn’t play it very well,” he said.

“When you’re facing guys bowling quite quickly, sometimes you do get a knock every now and then – I’m absolutely fine.”