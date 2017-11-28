Wallabies 2017 season player ratings

The Wallabies’ 2017 campaign is officially wrapped up after Sunday’s loss to Scotland, so now’s a good time to look back at the year that was.

Every week we asked our readers to vote in our DIY player ratings and every week you delivered. We posted up the results every week, but how did things look across the season?

Below, we’ve compiled all of this year’s player ratings results into a single chart, including the average rating that each player received.

Looking at these ratings alone, there’s a few players you could make a case for as the Wallabies’ most valuable over the course of the season.

Marika Koroibete, surprisingly enough, finished with the highest season rating of any player, with an average of 6.73 across seven appearances.

However it’s fair to say that only playing half the season rules him out of the title there – he’ll certainly be one to watch in 2018, though.

Israel Folau (6.52, ten games) and Adam Coleman (6.45, eleven games) were arguably Australia’s best on balance, both playing a reasonably large portion of the season at a consistently high level.

If we were to give out an award for the Wallabies’ Mr Consistent, however, it would have to belong to Tatafu Polota-Nau – one of just four players to feature in every match, and with the highest average rating of any who did.

In a disappointing season it’s fair to say there were some slow kids in the class too.

Ned Hanigan rose from obscurity to quickly become Wallabies fans’ resident whipping boy, and his average result of 4.16 was the lowest of any player who regularly featured in the starting side.

Nick Phipps drew the ire of the voters on more than one occassion too, and finished with a season average of 4.02, mostly coming off the bench.

Check out the full results below and let us know what you think in the comments.