England headbutting themselves is a better story

I’ve only ever seen headbutt. The deliverer was a footballer, not having the best of days and deciding the bloke marking him had crossed some imaginary line, who was sent for an early bath after rearranging the facial features of the aforementioned defender.
Pretty nasty stuff and the guilty party’s lengthy suspension, as well as the recipient’s dripping nose, was indisputable evidence of it actually happening.
In stark contrast to the Cameron Bancroft and Jonny Bairstow episode of the past few days which, to those who may have just been taking a passing interest in the Ashes, must have appeared as a really crappy soap-opera.
A bloke allegedly sinks his head into an opponent (well, one who would become that), nothing is heard of it at all until it suddenly comes to light a month later, the bloke who was butted says it wasn’t anything, the bloke who butted doesn’t say anything, the former conducts a bizarre press conference in the manner of a kid holding court in a classroom, no disciplinary action is taken against the latter but he’s now not allowed out past midnight because he’s been naughty, and all onlookers are left completely bemused.
Well this one certainly is.
As far as the definition of a storm in a teacup goes, this is hard to beat. Nothing happens + nobody knows about it = ludicrous over reaction.
The desire to explore the periphery, and it’s scraping the barrel to even think of it as that, of a sporting event and the need to seek a different angle and this is what you end up with.
Still, the headline writers must have thought Christmas had come early.
The disappointing thing about this earth-shattering discovery was, and I’m thinking about the psychologically-scarred Bancroft here, that it took some of the gloss away from what was a fine performance.
To play in such an assured manner on his initial foray into Test cricket was the perfect example of why picking someone in a run of excellent form is sometimes a good idea.
He complemented David Warner nicely in the run chase – if its straightforward manner can allow it to be described as such – and he’ll head into the Adelaide day-night encounter in good spirits.
As will the rest of his colleagues, who stood their ground during a couple of tricky periods before noticing when the door had been left slightly ajar and then charging through it.
The period on the third evening, when the slightly lacklustre efforts of the Australian seamers on the opening day were shoved to one side, showed England that if they don’t grasp what is handed to them then the uphill nature of their task will become all the more difficult.
It doesn’t take a wizard to work out that from a position of 4-246, you really have to amass more than 302 and when you reduce the opposition to 7-209 in reply, they can’t be allowed to escape to the relatively safety of 328.
If any headbutts were being served up then it was England on themselves.
Of course, it is easy to strip the contest down to such bare details and suggesting the tourists should have done one thing doesn’t take into account it isn’t against the law for Australia to provide resistance – and it really was a fantastic effort by Steve Smith – but on such shifts in momentum do results balance.
England simply aren’t the side of a few years ago, who could get on top and grind their way into the ascendancy. If they need to operate at virtually full capacity to come away with anything then such slip-ups have to be eradicated.
The method of taking your time to put up a total isn’t a bad one in theory but one has to be complemented by the other. Mitchell Starc and his fellow seamers don’t want to be brought back for a fourth spell but the required outcome isn’t achieved if the runs scored don’t exaggerate the desired effect.
And while no batsman wants to be kept out in the field when there is batting to be done, staring at a mediocre total will never sap the spirits like that of a more substantial one.
It will never win awards for the most imaginative method of playing, but you can only work with what you’ve got, and 60 per cent of their efforts in Brisbane showed what could be achieved.
But as they head south, it won’t be lost on Joe Root that his charges somehow need to locate the other 40 per cent.
Jeffrey Dun said | November 29th 2017 @ 8:18am | ! Report
England suffered an own goal with the Bairstow head butt and Australia used it beautifully to distract Bairstow as he played a vital rear-guard innings. It also put the England camp on the back foot and their knee jerk curfew is rather amusing. It seems the England boys can’t be trusted to be out on the drink and will have to be tucked up in bed by midnight.
All in all a rather amusing episode for non-England supporters and a satisfactory outcome for Australia’s ashes campaign.
The media did dine out on this story, but after the Stokes incident, that was to be expected. But the Bairstow story has already been superseded by the news that Stokes has left for NZ with his cricket kit.
More grist to the mill.
jameswm said | November 29th 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
The big issue on the headbutt – missed by many – is why were English players out having a beer within 1-2 days of touching down? Are they out here socially, or to play in a serious Ashes series?
JohnB said | November 29th 2017 @ 10:05am | ! Report
There would be some argument that that’s just the time to do it. Blow out some cobwebs after the long flight, get a bit of spirit in the squad, then progressively knuckle down more and more through some very low key warm up games to build into the real work of the tour.
But even then you would expect some level of sense to be applied, hopefully by the players themselves. And if one of your players thinks bumping heads is an appropriate or funny way to introduce himself to other people, keep a watch on him – sooner or later he’ll misjudge the force he uses and/or hit someone in the wrong spot and/or pick someone who doesn’t share that opinion and reacts to it.
Alan said | November 29th 2017 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Resetting body clocks after the interminable flight here and doing it by having a beer or two out doesn’t seem to be that bad to me.
Pedro said | November 29th 2017 @ 9:05am | ! Report
I particularly enjoyed Simon Katich on the ABC news saying what a terrible thing the “headbutt” was. Sometimes you just have to laugh.
paul said | November 29th 2017 @ 9:21am | ! Report
I’m still trying to work out why Bairstow would think headbutting a bloke he’d never met before was a reasonable form of greeting?
On a separate note, England’s formula for accumulating runs in the first innings worked wellish on a really slow pitch against bowlers who were rusty from a Test layoff. I can’t see where they’ll be able to find similar batting surfaces over the next 4 Tests. For sure, they won’t find an Australian bowling lineup, that is not ready to go from ball one.
Edward L'Orange said | November 29th 2017 @ 9:45am | ! Report
Went in for the kiss and missed..
JohnB said | November 29th 2017 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Unfortunately, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne have been slow and flat in recent times.
Will Sinclair said | November 29th 2017 @ 9:48am | ! Report
It’s pretty hilarious that certain sections of the English press are accusing the Aussies of “dirty tricks” over this…
Ultimately, the Australian team didn’t make mention of this publically, then when they were asked by the press they were completely honest and made it clear there was no malice, and no real issue. Laughed it off (literally).
They’ve played the Poms beautifully on this issue. The whole team could go into PR when they retire.
Ouch said | November 29th 2017 @ 10:24am | ! Report
“Storm in a tea cup”?
Oh come on Alex. This is way into double-standard territory.
The English reaction to all of this rather hypocritical. When the Warner/Root incident occurred, Dave Warner was crucified by the English press. Not only are the English blowing this off as nothing, some sections are blaming the Aussies.
Furthermore we now have the ECB storing the Butcher of Bristol safely in NZ, ready to come to the rescue.
It boggles the mind that the ECB are comfortable with the English Vice-Captain assaulting members of the public. If he plays in Perth he will have missed 2 ODI’s against the Windies and 2 Ashes tests. Hardly a punishment at all. The credibility of English cricket is (or has already gone) going down the drain.
Ouch said | November 29th 2017 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Sorry. Alec.
bigbaz said | November 29th 2017 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Good God the world has changed for the worst , can’t have a beer and a headbutt anymore, reckon I’ve seen the best of it. What would Beefy and Chappelli do these days.