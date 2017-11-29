Guess which Aussie all-rounder’s in the mix for an Ashes recall?

Australia’s great allrounder debate is set to be reignited next week, with Mitch Marsh having resumed bowling after his shoulder reconstruction.
National selectors named a 13-man squad for the first and second Ashes Tests and will be reluctant to change a winning side should Australia grab a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
But they will also be keen to give frontline pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins some form of respite during the remaining Tests.
“At the moment it’s OK (without an allrounder) but you certainly look at it,” coach Darren Lehmann said.
“They’re just handy when you have that long second innings … and if you get an injury during the game.
“Some of the allrounders aren’t knocking down the door like they should be.”
Glenn Maxwell, who was flown to Brisbane as cover only to be released for Sheffield Shield duty, smacked a career-best 278 for Victoria last week. Unfortunately for the Victorian, the selection panel is far more likely to prefer an allrounder who bowls medium-pace.
If so, Marsh and fellow West Australian Marcus Stoinis would be at the front of the queue.
Marsh played the early stages of the domestic season as a batsman then came off the long run during a recent Sheffield Shield match in Perth, where he also posted a ton.
“Just get through some overs really,” Lehmann said, when asked how much Marsh must bowl to be considered for Test selection.
“We rate him highly and his output with the bat’s been really impressive this summer.
“He’s an option with another few allrounders if we go down that path, but it’s good to see him back bowling.”
Maxwell could hardly have responded better after he was dropped from the Test XI.
“It was just ‘go away and get hundreds’ and he got 200! He did well, it was great,” Lehmann said.
England’s reluctance to take on Nathan Lyon, who is in career-best form, meant the offspinner bowled long spells in the Gabba.
If Lyon was hit out of the attack in any of the four remaining Tests it means the workloads of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins could significantly rise.
November 29th 2017
Chris Kettlewell said | November 29th 2017
Marsh’s bowling is not the issue. He’s clearly the best bowler of the allrounder options, but his returns in general have been more akin to a bowling allrounder than a batting allrounder. He needs to score more consistent runs in first class cricket. Great that he got a hundred in the first innings of the WACA match in clearly nice batting conditions where lots of runs were scored, but he needs to be consistently scoring runs to be considered for a top-6 batting spot. There’s no way he’d have made the 50 his brother made in the Gabba test just gone. I think his batting is still a long way from being a test top-6 batsman.
November 29th 2017
The Bush said | November 29th 2017
He should have spent the whole season batting and not worried about bowling. Average 50 for the season and prove you can do it with the bat. Hardly like he’s gonna forget how to bowl…
November 29th 2017
Basil said | November 29th 2017
I agree. We’ve heard of bowlers such as MJ and Pattinson returning from injury and solely concentrating on batting for a season and later reaping the rewards from that. I think Marsh can do the same.
Marsh currently has no bowling form behind him and Stoinis no real form of any kind so I feel it’s a little unfair to other players around the country for these guys to get a mention at this time.
November 29th 2017
Edward L'Orange said | November 29th 2017
Totally agree with you guys, he should not put too much time into bowling, but concentrate on bating. I’ve been really impressed with his batting form, but he needs to keep it up for a season. Maybe roll his arm over to keep his fitness up, but not really focus on it.
Imagine if he could actually bat in test cricket.
November 29th 2017
Michael Keeffe said | November 29th 2017
I think in terms of bowling Marsh has a rival in the all-rounder stakes with Jack Wildermuth who has an equal if not better bowling fc record albeit at an earlier career stage. Unfortunately for Wildermuth his batting is on a par with Marsh and needs work and consistency before he could play at international level. I’m sure unlike Marsh he won’t be rushed into the Aussie team based on potential and will have the time to develop his game further.
November 29th 2017
jamesb said | November 29th 2017
I think Wildermuth is the new James Hopes. Consistent at first class level, but not good enough for tests.
November 29th 2017
Ryan H said | November 29th 2017
Young Wildermuth looks quality. I wonder how long it might be before he goes to the top of the list. Maybe in 1-2 seasons time. His numbers aren’t quite there yet, but the biggest advantage is he could become a solid enough batsman to bat in the top six in his own right, and his bowling allows him to bowl first or second change quite easily.
So far this season he has 195 runs and 14 wickets from four matches. His bowling looks to have really improved more recently.
November 29th 2017
JohnB said | November 29th 2017
Being compared to James Hopes is high praise. He produced seriously good numbers for a number of years (far better numbers than those of several who got a chance at test cricket). He was unfortunate in that he took a while to get going in his career and he was past 30 for much of that prolonged run of good form. Whether his game would have translated to test cricket – it’s a fair question to ask but who can say with certainty. Wildermuth had a good game against WA (overall, as good a game as Mitch Marsh’s) and has been chipping in consistently with the ball this season but needs runs to move from prospect to contender. While he doesn’t seem to be bowling, Ashton Turner made important runs against Qld (again).
November 29th 2017
jamesb said | November 29th 2017
He averages 27 with both bat and ball. He does average 21 with the ball so far this season. Who knows, he may make it as a frontline seamer and a handy lower order bat.
If Wildermuth wants to bat in the top six for Australia, he needs to improve his average by 10 IMO ( or at least be in great form with the bat like Bancroft). As for the idea been floated around with Bancroft as a keeper at six to accommodate someone like Wildermuth or M.Marsh, we need young openers to score runs like Renshaw or Weatherald to shift Bancroft to six.
November 29th 2017
jameswm said | November 29th 2017
He’s a test no.7 option. That’s only possible if you have a keeper batting in the top 6…like Bancroft.
November 29th 2017
fp11 said | November 29th 2017
God no, anyone but another Marsh!
November 29th 2017
Lancey5times said | November 29th 2017
Khawaja to open, Smith at 3, Handscomb and Smarsh up a spot, Bancroft at 6 with the gloves, Mmarsh at 7.
When either Marsh fails and gets dropped, bring in Maxi
Problem solved
November 29th 2017
jameswm said | November 29th 2017
Or else swap bancroft and Marsh.
Or else Bancroft keeps and opens. If we’re in the field and he’s batting soon, give the gloves to Handscomb for the last hour, to give him a rest. Not that he seems to need it – tough bugger.
For the 50% of times we win the toss and bat it’s not an issue (keeping and opening).
November 29th 2017
jamesb said | November 29th 2017
Does Australia need an allrounder at six? With the way Nathan Lyon is bowling, probably not.
When you have an in form spinner in the side, he could tie up at one end, while the captain can rotate the quicks at the other end.
England needs an allrounder like Ben Stokes, because Ali does average 37 with the ball, whereas Lyon is at 31.
November 29th 2017
JamesH said | November 29th 2017
I thought Smith bowled really well in his brief spell. It was the most accurate I’ve seen him for a while. He should back himself to do it more often.
November 29th 2017
Edward L'Orange said | November 29th 2017
He’s been focusing on it a bit more apparently.
November 29th 2017
paul said | November 29th 2017
It really scares me that Boof is thinking this way. Marsh is not a Test class bowler or a Test class batsman, yet he thinks Marsh might get back into the Australian side? That’s complete lunacy.
Maybe Lehmann was busy coaching or something and didn’t see Australia’s first innings. At various times, we were 4 for 74 and 7 for 209. On the first occasion, a partnership between two genuine batsman got us out of a hole and on the second, a Test quality fast bowler who ca bat a bit, made some quality runs.
Note to Boof, just because you like all rounders, doesn’t mean they should be picked for Test cricket, especially Ashes Tests, unless they are good enough to play as either a batsman or a bowler.
November 29th 2017
fp11 said | November 29th 2017
They call him Boof! What do you expect? The man others call Boof should not coach.
November 29th 2017
jameswm said | November 29th 2017
“Marsh is not a Test class bowler or a Test class batsman”
I don’t agree. Marsh is a test quality both as an all rounder. His bowling was very useful when he was in the team. The issue was his batting was not top 6 level.
He’s not a top 6 bat or a top 4 bowler, but at 7 he would be a very useful addition to any team.
November 29th 2017
JohnB said | November 29th 2017
So you have to rearrange the team to accommodate him? Take a bloke who has always opened, and has kept twice at first class level, and make him keeper and bat him at 6 (and expect a batsman’s runs from him). Push someone else up to open who’s been successful at 3. All to get someone in as a 5th bowler who generally will only be asked to bowl 8 – 10 tidy overs. Find someone who is good enough to bat at 6, put in the best keeper, bat people where they’re comfortable, and find a few overs from the top 6 batsmen.
November 29th 2017
paul said | November 29th 2017
This is my very point. He’s not good enough to play Tests as either a batsman or bowler in his own right, so should not be considered until he can prove otherwise with a bunch of first class results
November 29th 2017
The Bush said | November 29th 2017
His test career batting performance to date does not suggest he’s a test 7 at present. He averages 21 with the bat at Test level. Nevill averaged 22 and that was enough to get dropped. We talk about needing a 30 plus average from our batsman at 7. This would be absolutely necessary if we’ve moved our ‘keeper up to 6 (unless that person is Gilchrist), because presumably they’ll only be averaging in the 30s as well.
November 29th 2017
jameswm said | November 29th 2017
For all the knockers, MMarsh was always a decent option at no.7. Just not at no.6. His bowling is good for a 5th bowler, but he’s not a top 6 bat.
And for MMarsh to play and bat at 7, you need a keeper in the top 6. We potentially have that.
This season Marsh has scored, ususally at no.4: 36, 0 and 6 to NSW (to Hazelwood both times), 95, 28, 141, 11 – 321 runs at 40, a couple of failures to our test attack. But OK for a no.7.
So weigh up Marsh at 7 compared to Paine. How does it affect our team?
Keeping – a bit worse, not sure what sort of presence Bancroft has behind the stumps.
Batting – a bit stronger I’d say
Bowkling – stronger for sure, good back up depth
So overall Mitch marsh for Paine would make us stronger I reckon. It would put a strain on Bancroft, but the 3 options with him are:
1. he bats at 6 as a straight swap with Shaun Marsh
2. he bats at 6 with everyone else moving up a spot
3. he stays opener. When we bat 2nd or 3rd (or 4th), he either opens after a day in the field, or else Handscomb is given the gloves towards the end of their innings to give him a physical and mental rest. Is this a viable long term option? I like Bancroft opening – good foil for Warner in temperament, and a solid option
November 29th 2017
Roy said | November 29th 2017
Reasonable suggestions James, but i think this compromises the batting too much. If it was a straight swap of marsh for paine that’s one thing, but encumbering a top 6 bat with keeping duties will inevitably affect their batting output, especially as an opener. Our weakness is our batting depth in recent years (where would we be without Smith, and Clarke before him, and Ponting before him?) and we’re surely not in a position to weaken it further.
It also underestimates the value to the bowlers and fielding side generally of having a proper, dedicated keeper behind the stumps. An allrounder would be nice to have but no way worth the disruption to the batting and fielding in my view.
November 29th 2017
The Bush said | November 29th 2017
Marsh was averaging 28 this season before his century. Let’s wait to see what his final season batting average is. His career batting average at FC level remains less than 30 and his Test batting average is 21. He is yet to prove that he is capable of consistently batting in the top 7 for Australia.
As I said above, they should have just let him focus on his batting this season to see if he’s up to it.