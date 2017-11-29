Usman Khawaja: Why I don’t have a problem with spin

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja says he’s not bothered by his poor record against spin bowling.

Khawaja fell to English spinner Moeen Ali in the Ashes opener in Brisbane, continuing his rough patch against slow bowlers.

Khawaja has been dismissed by spin bowlers in 17 of his 43 Test knocks and was dropped from the Test side on subcontinent tours earlier this year.

But the reinstated first-drop is unfazed by that record as Australia prepares for the second Test against England, which starts on Saturday in Adelaide.

“Sometimes you just get out – it’s cricket, it’s always going to happen,” Khawaja told reporters on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t really bother me too much.

“But I have a pretty simple game plan: watch the ball and hit it.

“I don’t think there’s anything too drastic I have to worry about.”

Khawaja doesn’t expect England to rush Ali into their bowling attack when he comes to the crease in Adelaide after his failure in Brisbane.

“The Gabba was turning a fair bit, which was a bit weird for the Gabba,” he said.

“The wicket was still pretty soft and we did the exact same thing to them with Lyno (Nathan Lyon).

“It depends on the conditions. In Australia, you’re most likely to get out to, especially in a pink-ball game, a lot of the quicks.

“Spin plays an important role and there’s one good spinner in both sides.”