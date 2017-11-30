BREAKING: FFA has congress reform voted down, FIFA intervention looms

The immediate future of football governance in Australia has been cast into disarray. The FFA’s proposed congress model was voted down at Thursday afternoon’s annual general meeting, paving the way for FIFA to take temporary control of the game in the country.
FFA chairman Steven Lowy’s last-ditch attempt to have his desired congress model approved fell through; seven of the ten voting members voted in favour of the resolution, just short of the 75 per cent majority required for any motion to pass.
Seven of the nine state federations voted in favour, but swing state Victoria stuck to its guns in opposition. As expected, the A-League clubs and NSW state federation also voted against the motion for FFA’s preferred congress model, one which is bitterly opposed by the players’ union.
Greg Griffin, the chairman of Adelaide United, spoke on behalf of the A-League’s clubs – one of the ten congress members – and said that Lowy had “lost the locker room.”
“The professional game voted against it, the two major states voted against it,” Griffin said.
“Once you lose the locker room in sport, it’s very difficult to get it back.
“I think it has to go to FIFA. It’s regrettable but that’s what it is.”
The matter will now be referred to FIFA, and football’s global governing body will decide whether to remove Lowy and the rest of the FFA board and install a normalising committee in their place.
Other sanctions, such as being removed from next year’s World Cup in Russia and expelled from bidding to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, are also possible but thought to be unlikely.
In an explosive press conference following the AGM, Lowy hit out at those who voted against the reforms today, saying they “want to take the game to the bad old days.” It was a claim which was given short shrift by football fans.
Lowy said the FFA will now communicate with FIFA in an attempt to reform their congress.
“We will now talk to FIFA about what steps can now be taken to resolve this issue so that we have a larger, more representative congress,” Lowy said.
However, the chairman refused to confirm if he would accept FIFA’s decision on the FFA’s congress, and said he had taken legal advice on the matter.
It was five months ago that FIFA set the FFA a deadline of November 30 to expand their congress to bring it in line with the global governing body’s standards. FIFA had previously warned they would install a normalising committee if the FFA failed to reform their congress by the deadline.
Attention now turns to FIFA’s response to the FFA’s failed congress reform attempt. A timeline for that response is not known.
With AAP.
November 30th 2017 @ 4:43pm
punter said | November 30th 2017 @ 4:43pm | ! Report
At least we live in interesting times.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:33pm
Grobbelaar said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:33pm | ! Report
AS we know, and this applies around the world, often what’s happening off the field is every bit as interesting as what is happening on the field.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:41pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:41pm | ! Report
Interesting is one way of putting it.
November 30th 2017 @ 4:51pm
spruce moose said | November 30th 2017 @ 4:51pm | ! Report
What will this mean for Gallop?
Surely he’s got to go out the door with the rest of the board?
November 30th 2017 @ 5:15pm
stubs said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:15pm | ! Report
ARU is looking for a new CEO…
November 30th 2017 @ 5:58pm
Nick Symonds said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:58pm | ! Report
“What will this mean for Gallop?”
“Surely he’s got to go out the door with the rest of the board?”
He could always do a TAFE course in carpentry.
November 30th 2017 @ 4:56pm
Stevo said | November 30th 2017 @ 4:56pm | ! Report
Looks like we’re making good progress- towards FIFA intervention
November 30th 2017 @ 5:11pm
Midfielder said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:11pm | ! Report
Steven just go …
November 30th 2017 @ 5:20pm
Stevo said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:20pm | ! Report
The guy could have done so much by implementing reforms and departed down the track on his own terms and been applauded. But no. Illogical really.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:29pm
Grobbelaar said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:29pm | ! Report
Yes and no. He only got the gig because of big daddy, and he would have been given very clear instructions on what he could or could not do.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:36pm
marcel said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:36pm | ! Report
Mid…..70% of stakeholders at the meeting voted in support of FFA’s plan for change…so maybe you can tell us more about why Steven has to go.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:51pm
Stevo said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:51pm | ! Report
Maybe because the 70% were in Lowy’s back pocket to start with.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:53pm
marcel said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:53pm | ! Report
Well…he certainly has big pockets, thats not in dispute !!
November 30th 2017 @ 5:59pm
Grobbelaar said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:59pm | ! Report
Back in 2004, when the PM asked Lowy to save Australian football (with the federal govt paying out tens of millions of dollars in debt of the older bodies), he was basically given carte blanche to set things up in any manner that he wished – and for the most part, he was very, very successful in re-establishing things, but the truth is that he set it up deliberately so that he alone could control things for as long as was humanly possible.
And thus, we are where we are….
November 30th 2017 @ 5:53pm
Redondo said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:53pm | ! Report
That 70% voted in favour of the FFA is probably irrelevant – everybody knew that NSW, Vic and the A-League would vote against and defeat the FFA’s proposal.
Some of the 70% were probably having a bet each way. If Lowy finds a way to stay on then the 70 percenters can say they backed him, and if FIFA forces Lowy to leave then their vote will have been irrelevant anyway.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:27pm
Square Nostrils said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:27pm | ! Report
Interesting merry go round for long term followers of football in Australia regarding the Lowy family.
Frank snubbed in the Eighties, walks away, fumble bumbleball admin wise continues. Frank enticed back by “Johnnie”.
Frank says as Chairman the natives can stay in the jungle, I’m running the show.
13 years later or so the natives are sick of eating berries, when Frank has wined and dined with Sepp(only to be handed a rotten kipper) and his son is now handling the reins. Actions since he took charge seem to indicate the natives can keep on eating berries, but unfortunately in that 13 years they’ve grown weary of such fare.
In fact in an ironic twist they may now be wining and dining with Sepps employers FIFA.
Such is football in Australia.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:32pm
Grobbelaar said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:32pm | ! Report
To add to your 2nd last sentence, do not underestimate the reach of some of our more recent foreign club owners, who would have contacts going all the way to the top floor of FIFA HQ.
November 30th 2017 @ 6:14pm
Mark said | November 30th 2017 @ 6:14pm | ! Report
That goes straight to the FFA’s point, though. Do you think those owners have any interest in the whole of Australian football? Not a chance. They want to run Australian football for the good of the A-League, and the national teams, state leagues and grassroots can get stuffed.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:28pm
Grobbelaar said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:28pm | ! Report
The next step is that the relevant committee makes a recommendation to the FIFA Executive who will decide the next step. It’s likely that that means the establishment of a Normalisation Committee, although that’s not actually guaranteed (it’s the most likely of two or three options they have).
This most interesting bit of all (but not the most surprising bit) is that which Lowy has refused to confirm: what he’d do if FIFA does accept a recommendation to establish a Normalisation Committee.
Such a committee cannot just waltz in like a Police State and start doing whatever they want. When Lowy publicly states that he has taken legal advice on the matter, he is all but confirming that the Normalisation Committee has no power to operate outside the normal bounds of corporations law in Australia.
When he publicly states that the whole board is resolute in maintaining its independence [having been voted in pursuant to the current constitution and corporations law], he is all but confirming that they are going to continue acting in accordance with the current constitution and corporations law.
We shall soon see.
November 30th 2017 @ 5:37pm
Grobbelaar said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:37pm | ! Report
Just listening to SEN radio now, and David Davutovic is expressing similar concerns about how Lowy is likely to act if the recommendation is to establish a Normalisation Committee (although he wasn’t sure how it would play out in a legal sense, which is fair enough)..
November 30th 2017 @ 5:42pm
marcel said | November 30th 2017 @ 5:42pm | ! Report
…Hmm Interesting