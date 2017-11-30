BREAKING: Mitchell Pearce to sign $4 million deal with the Newcastle Knights

Weeks of speculation as to Mitchell Pearce’s future have come to a stunning conclusion today, with news the former Sydney Roosters halfback will sign a lucrative deal with three-time reigning wooden spooners Newcastle.

Manly had previously been considered the frontrunners to secure the Origin regular, with the opportunity to play alongside Daly Cherry-Evans and under the tutelage of Trent Barrett an alleged ‘trump card’ up the Sea Eagles’ sleeve.

The recent release of five-eighth Blake Green was supposedly to make room for Pearce’s large salary demands.

Melbourne had also been linked to the lifelong Rooster, but pulled out of the race due to salary cap constraints, while Cronulla had also been considered a frontrunner to secure his signature.

But it now appears Pearce has been lured to the Knights, after the rebuilding club granted his request to be paid roughly $1 million a season.

The native Sydneysider made his debut for the Chooks in 2007, going on to play for the Bondi-based club for the next ten years. He made his representative debut in just his second season, playing as halfback for City in a 22-all draw with Country.

He became a regular fixture for New South Wales in State of Origin as well, however, his role as chief playmaker during a terrible decade for the Blues has made him somewhat of a poster boy of their futility.

He did, however, taste ultimate success in 2013, starring in a Roosters side that took out both the minor premiership and the premiership itself.

His career has not been without controversy, however, with alcohol-related misbehaviours in 2014 and 2016 seeing him temporarily leave the country to receive treatment.

The 28-year-old requested an immediate release from his contract after the Roosters signed Melbourne veteran Cooper Cronk.

