BREAKING: Mitchell Pearce to sign $4 million deal with the Newcastle Knights

Weeks of speculation as to Mitchell Pearce’s future have come to a stunning conclusion today, with news the former Sydney Roosters halfback will sign a lucrative deal with three-time reigning wooden spooners Newcastle.
Manly had previously been considered the frontrunners to secure the Origin regular, with the opportunity to play alongside Daly Cherry-Evans and under the tutelage of Trent Barrett an alleged ‘trump card’ up the Sea Eagles’ sleeve.
The recent release of five-eighth Blake Green was supposedly to make room for Pearce’s large salary demands.
Melbourne had also been linked to the lifelong Rooster, but pulled out of the race due to salary cap constraints, while Cronulla had also been considered a frontrunner to secure his signature.
But it now appears Pearce has been lured to the Knights, after the rebuilding club granted his request to be paid roughly $1 million a season.
The native Sydneysider made his debut for the Chooks in 2007, going on to play for the Bondi-based club for the next ten years. He made his representative debut in just his second season, playing as halfback for City in a 22-all draw with Country.
He became a regular fixture for New South Wales in State of Origin as well, however, his role as chief playmaker during a terrible decade for the Blues has made him somewhat of a poster boy of their futility.
He did, however, taste ultimate success in 2013, starring in a Roosters side that took out both the minor premiership and the premiership itself.
His career has not been without controversy, however, with alcohol-related misbehaviours in 2014 and 2016 seeing him temporarily leave the country to receive treatment.
The 28-year-old requested an immediate release from his contract after the Roosters signed Melbourne veteran Cooper Cronk.
MORE TO COME
November 30th 2017 @ 2:46pm
The Barry said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:46pm | ! Report
Hope this is true.
I think it’s better for the game overall if he goes to Newcastle.
They’re going to have a lot of players to try and fit into their 1, 6 & 7 jerseys.
Wonder what Connor Watson thinks of it?
November 30th 2017 @ 2:50pm
Worlds Biggest said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:50pm | ! Report
Great signing for the Knights, they have some talent now. I would play Watson at hooker.
November 30th 2017 @ 3:03pm
Bunney said | November 30th 2017 @ 3:03pm | ! Report
In front of Danny Levi?
I like Watson, but Levi is a better hooker option IMO
November 30th 2017 @ 2:55pm
Dogs Boddy said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:55pm | ! Report
Well he did state that he wanted to be the premier half at his club.
If this is true then it is a big coup for the Knights and I hope they can make it work. Will be an interesting season for them next year and I have long felt their woes are on the rebound. With or without Pearce they should leave the timberwork behind next season.
Good luck to them. Pearce and Hodgkinson could be a good combination. At least it takes the kicking pressure off Pearce if Trent gets his knee right.
November 30th 2017 @ 2:57pm
Greg Ambrose said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:57pm | ! Report
Manly didn’t have enough bickies to spend and said last night at a fan forum that they want to hang on to some young talent which would be much harder if they signed Pearce.
All the movement makes for an interesting season. The Storm lost Orford and Blake Green from their roster yet both were not missed at all. I’m hoping the Eagles unearth someone in the next year or two.
Maybe from the Knights?
November 30th 2017 @ 3:03pm
Duncan Smith said | November 30th 2017 @ 3:03pm | ! Report
Fantastic news. I’ll be fully backing Pearce at the Knights. Looks like there will be a new wooden spoon winner in 2018. (* cough * Warriors.)