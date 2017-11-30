A-League clubs drop conflict of interest allegations ahead of crucial FFA AGM

The A-League clubs have lobbed a grenade on the morning of a crucial meeting that will shape the future of Australian soccer, detailing a list of 13 potential conflicts of interest involving Football Federation Australia board members.
The Australian Professional Football Clubs Association (AFPCA), the lobby group formed by the 10 clubs, wrote to FFA chairman Steven Lowy on Thursday morning to outline their concerns about the independence of his board.
It comes ahead of FFA’s annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon in Sydney, where it’s expected Lowy’s latest proposal for a new FFA Congress structure will be voted down – putting the sport at risk of possible FIFA intervention.
The letter, dated November 30, is another clear attempt by the clubs to persuade FIFA to opt for the ‘nuclear option’ of dumping the current FFA board and installing a normalisation committee to run the sport on a temporary basis.
AFPCA chairman Greg Griffin said the letter was in response to previous correspondence from Lowy to FIFA member associations chief Joyce Cook back in July, which challenged the clubs to either stop making conflict of interest allegations or provide evidence.
“In line with your request that we provide particularised details of our concerns, please find enclosed an initial document for your review,” Griffin wrote to Lowy.
“The document has been produced using open source publicly available information and all sources have been referenced throughout.
“I look forward to your response in order that we might then determine subsequent actions.”
The document, which has been seen by AAP, was also sent to FFA staff members, directors, state federation officials, representatives from FIFA and AFC, the A-League clubs and Professional Footballers Australia.
It provides an overview of previous affiliations between FFA board members or their companies with the Westfield Group or the Lowy family, with a source or reference attributed to every claim.
Lowy is set to take questions at a press conference following the AGM later on Thursday, while FIFA is expected to determine its own course of action next week.
November 30th 2017 @ 1:48pm
marcel said | November 30th 2017 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Looks like we are heading back to the grubby politics and self interest of the NSL.
November 30th 2017 @ 2:28pm
punter said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
What is it with this country & football, we have enough enemies, but our biggest enemy is always within, with agendas, self interest & self loathing.
Would love to see a complete clear out & start a new with those with the smarts, who want to see the game grow in this country. It that too much to ask.
November 30th 2017 @ 2:40pm
marcel said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:40pm | ! Report
Hi Punter…”Would love to see a complete clear out & start a new with those with the smarts, who want to see the game grow in this country”…didn’t we already undertake that process.
November 30th 2017 @ 3:11pm
punter said | November 30th 2017 @ 3:11pm | ! Report
Yes Marcel, we did the clean out but there remains some remnant of the old ways of thinking agenda driven, self interest. While in full gratification of the Lowy’s & what they did for football in this country, we now can move away from that dictatorial type regime.
November 30th 2017 @ 1:58pm
Nemesis said | November 30th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Historical moment for football in Australia.
The events have the potential to shape the Game in the country for the next 50 years. At least for the semi-professional & professional level.
Unlimited upside potential if we get it right.
Stagnation – which in terms of lost opportunity equates to a significant decline – if we get it wrong.
Either way, the Game at grassroots will always thrive. Two teams with a ball.
November 30th 2017 @ 2:48pm
marcel said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
“Historical moment for football in Australia”…”Unlimited upside potential if we get it right”.
So a group motivated only by self interest, ambushes the executive of our sport, publicly, with nothing more than a smear campaign, on the morning of a vital meeting….and you don’t see any issues with that?…You are generally happy to entrust people who behave like that with the future governance of our sport?
November 30th 2017 @ 2:53pm
marcel said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
BTW..you’ve used “historical” incorrectly there.
November 30th 2017 @ 2:07pm
Grobbelaar said | November 30th 2017 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
You mean to say that the Lowy family stacked the board?
I’m shocked.