The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 9

In one of the most unpredictable rounds I can remember, the experts and the crowd could do no better than two correct selections.

With leader Mike Tuckerman having a rare off week, the chance to begin my slow and steady climb up the ladder was there yet blunted by a zero score.

Thankfully there are no conditions in place requiring tipsters achieving ‘doughnuts’, to complete rather dangerous or embarrassing missions.

This week has plenty at stake once more with the two Saturday matches having enormous consequences for the four teams involved.

As usual, don’t forget to have your say as a member of the crowd and put your tips into the sheet below. Here is the way the experts see the weekend panning out.

Mike Tuckerman

Sydney, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Victory, draw

The A-League ladder is slowly starting to take shape, and it’s not good news for fans of some of the competition’s biggest clubs heading into Round 9.

The match of the round takes place on Friday night as far as I’m concerned, with Adelaide United looking to avenge their recent FFA Cup final defeat to Sydney FC.

They’ll likely be backed by a full house at Coopers Stadium, but I’m tipping the Sky Blues to be too strong in this one, if only because the Reds are still hampered by the absence of some important personnel.

Western Sydney Wanderers should get back to winning ways against Brisbane Roar, while I’m tipping the Newcastle Jets to beat Melbourne City at home. What’s going on at City? They were happy to see the back of assistant coach Michael Valkanis during the week, and it seems all is not well at the A-League’s resident moneybags.

Melbourne Victory are desperate to return to some sort of semblance of form, and they may appreciate a trip across the ditch to face a similarly out of sorts Wellington Phoenix at Westpac Stadium. I’m tipping Victory to steal all three points in the Kiwi capital.

Meanwhile, the Central Coast Mariners host Perth Glory in the final fixture of the round, and I reckon the spoils will be shared in Gosford.

Stuart Thomas

Sydney, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Wellington, Central Coast

In case you haven’t noticed, I have tipped against Sydney recently. I will not be doing it again unless something drastic occurs. Without Zullo and Ninkovic and a squad feeling the pinch of three games in a week, the sky blues were still too good for Brisbane. After a much calmer week they will be too strong for Adelaide, despite being away from home.

A loss for Western Sydney or Brisbane could put them on life-support. Without any consistent form to speak of, running the rule over this game merely creates confusion. The best argument I can find is a Wanderers team that hasn’t hit its straps just yet and, at home, this might be a long awaited return to winning form.

The Jets continue to roll after their trouncing of the Victory last Friday and Melbourne City have gone AWOL after a sharp start to the season. This looks like the tightest match of the round and I can see the Jets using the home ground advantage to continue their amazing run which will keep them in touch with Sydney FC. It was great to see Newcastle on in prime time in the late Saturday game.

Sunday afternoon sees the struggling Phoenix take on the seemingly lost Victory with a win vital for both teams. Surely this is a temporary situation for Melbourne and their fortunes are sure to change? Wellington are exciting on their day yet those days have been too few and far between so far this season. This Sunday, they will have a good day and knock of the Victory.

The final game of the round sees Paul Okon’s ever improving Mariners take on Perth Glory at home. With both teams coming off wins, confidence will be sky high and whoever claims the three points here would continue their rise on the ladder.

I am tempted to call a draw, however, something tells me this Central Coast team is the real deal and a top six threat and they may be able to expose the Perth defence.

Daniel Jeffrey

Sydney, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Victory, Perth

Adelaide have been improving nicely as this season has progressed, and they performed well against Sydney in the FFA Cup final. That said, the Sky Blues are still the frontrunners to take home a second-straight golden seat, so I’ll go with them to pick up the three points on the road.

Brisbane are in all sorts of trouble at the moment. The Wanderers should comfortably account for them here, even if they haven’t been particularly convincing under Josep Gombau so far.

Newcastle are looking more and more like title contenders the longer this season goes on. I might have tipped them to beat the Victory last week, but certainly didn’t expect the win to be by such a comfortable margin. With City in a bit of a funk, the Jets should defeat their second Melbourne team in as many rounds this week.

Coming off that aforementioned drubbing at the hands of Newcastle, the Victory will be desperate to pick up a win this time around. Regardless of being on the road, a meeting with the last-placed Phoenix is the perfect chance to get those three points the Victory so desperately need.

Both the Mariners and Glory are coming off high-scoring wins, so the final match of the round should be good viewing. I put more stock in beating Melbourne City than dismantling the Phoenix, so Perth get the nod from me in this one.

Alan Kearney

Adelaide, Western Sydney, City, Victory, draw

A rematch of the FFA Cup final which was played just over a week ago with Sydney coming out on top. Adelaide will be feeling optimistic about upsetting the champions on their home patch as they gave a good account of themselves in the final.

The Reds picked up their first win at home last weekend against WSW and will be hoping to make it three wins on the spin which would make their early season form seem like a long distance memory.

The Sydney machine continues to roll on with a win against Brisbane last time out but I can feel an upset on the cards here with home side gunning for revenge. Ryan Kitto is a man in form and Sydney will need to play close attention to him.

The Wanderers were left extremely frustrated following the loss to Adelaide with major decisions going against them. Whatever happens they won’t be too keen on VAR making an appearance in this game.

Brisbane were pretty poor against Sydney last week and I expect WSW to roll them at home. The likes of Jumpei and Bonevacia are always capable of some magic and the frustration of last week will spur them on to pick up the three points. They have drawn a lot of games in recent times and a win here is a must, so I am tipping them.

Newcastle have been the surprise package this season and blew Melbourne Victory away last week. The Jets proved they know how to find the net without Star striker Roy O’Donovan, as Andrew Nabbout and young gun Champness proving they can do the business in the Irishman’s absence.

Nabbout will be flying coming into this game after signing a new two year deal midweek and with Dimi Petratos continuing to show red hot form City will have concerns approaching this game.

City, after a blistering start, have faded badly and the balance of their team seems to be out of sync at the minute. Warren Joyce is experiencing a tough spell in the city hotseat but I feel it will turn around this week. They have too much quality to continue in their current form and they will sneak a win on the road.

The Nix were completely outplayed last week against CCM and now find themselves bottom of the ladder. Their performances have been too inconsistent and when things are going against them they seem to down tools and give up.

Victory are under pressure again after the loss to the Jets and Muscat will be looking for them to bounce back. They will have to do without Mark Milligan after the Socceroo was sent off last week. First goal is always massive and it will be the case here as both teams confidence is a bit fragile.

I can’t help but lean towards Victory as I just feel they will have a better 11 on the park. It doesn’t always matter what team you have on paper but I think they will have enough to get the points!

The Mariners were extremely impressive against Wellington and played them off the park.

Arguably they have produced the best football so far this season and will be looking to get back to back wins for the first time.

Danny De Silva has been brilliant in recent weeks linking up play between the midfield and strikers and even getting on the scoresheet himself last week. Perth Glory have been similar to The Mariners in terms of their inconsistency but managed a brilliant result against Melbourne City last week.

Andy Keogh will more than likely miss out this week due to injury but they seemed to cope without him quite well against City. Jacob Italiano has been a revelation since his inclusion in the side, the sixteen year old shows no fear in possession of the ball and has been a joy to watch.

I’m finding it hard to call between these sides, as I was fully convinced the Mariners would get up a few weeks back following a big win, but was let down and who knows what Perth team will show up. I am backing a draw.

Round 8 Mike Stuart Daniel Alan The Crowd ADE vs SYD SYD SYD SYD ADE ? WSW vs BRI WSW WSW WSW WSW ? NEW vs MCY NEW NEW NEW MCY ? WEL vs MVC MVC WEL MVC MVC ? CCM vs PER DRAW CCM PER DRAW ? Last week 1 0 2 1 2 Previous Total 18 11 16 14 15 New Total 19 11 18 15 17