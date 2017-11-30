Slater: World Cup final might be my last game

Instead of green and gold redemption, Billy Slater’s thoughts have turned to Kangaroos retirement after admitting Saturday night’s Rugby League World Cup final in Brisbane may be his last for Australia.

The veteran fullback will run out at Suncorp Stadium in a World Cup final for the first time since his 2008 brain explosion gifted Benji Marshall a try, sparking New Zealand’s upset win over Australia in the decider.

It was the last time the 10-time champions lost a Cup game.

Slater admitted it took time to get over his infamous wayward pass in his Test rookie year but wasn’t thinking of making up for lost time on Saturday.

Instead the 29 Test flyer was wondering how much time he had left in the green and gold.

The veteran fullback may have agreed to play another NRL season in 2018 but he admitted he had no inkling whether he would keep the representative door open next year.

“I am not too sure, this may be my last game,” he said.

“It’s been a good run in the green and gold and if this is my last game I am okay with that.”

Not that Slater, 34, will be taking the decision lightly after finally reclaiming his Queensland and Kangaroos No.1 jersey following long-running shoulder dramas.

“You don’t take this jersey for granted,” he said.

“I know first hand after missing out the last three years due to injury.

“If I retire at the end of next year I will have to make a decision on whether I play that Test match (2018) or whether I hang it up at the end of this season – I don’t know yet.”

Slater may never live down his 2008 gaffe when he threw a panicked pass over his head to keep the ball in play, only for Marshall to snap it up for an easy try.

New Zealand kicked on to win 34-20 in a Cup boilover.

Slater said he’d already exorcised his 2008 demons when Australia regained the trophy in 2013, albeit in the UK.

“It’s not redemption for me,” Slater said.

“In 2013 it probably got rid of a few bad memories of 2008 which was the first year I played for Australia.

“To lose any big game takes a while to get over.

“Winning in 2013 was one of the most memorable moments of my playing career, I have another chance to do that in Australia.”

Australia have the chance to win the World Cup on home soil for the first time since 1977.

The Kangaroos are sweating on Josh McGuire (ankle) while fellow forward Aaron Woods will require a painkilling injection for a shoulder complaint to play.