How will the Kangaroos line-up in England 2021?

This Saturday night’s Rugby League World Cup final will mark the end of an era as a generation of legendary footballers come to the height of their representative football careers.

Change will be afoot at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England with Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater and company all expected to retire in the coming years.

So what will the future of the green and gold look like? Well, it certainly looks bright with a host of extremely talented young NRL players all beckoning for representative claims in the next four years.

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles, 25 years)

Edging out James Tedesco for the No.1 jumper, Trbojevic is one of the hottest young prodigies after making his Kangaroos debut this World Cup at the tender age of just 21 years. Trbojevic has already jumped into the deep end taking on enormous leadership roles and excelling at the highest level, ensuring a strong future ahead of him.

2. Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 30 years)

A current Test incumbent, Gagai has been exceptional since entering the representative arena. He has been a gem at fullback for the Newcastle Knights and now appears set to make the next big step in his career as he shifts to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He would be one of the senior players in the squad and has the necessary skill and experience to become a mainstay.

3. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm, 27 years)

Named as a utility in 2017 for the Kangaroos, Munster could be set for a shift to centre in his representative football future. The Storm utility showed his skill in his side’s 2017 premiership win and will be one of the Kangaroos’ key players going forward.

4. Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders, 23 years)

Announcing himself as one of the best wingers in the NRL upon his rookie season in 2017, Cotric is considered a bolter for State of Origin next year and beyond that an option for the 2019 Lions Tour.

The Raiders young gun looks to be one of the most promising young players in the NRL and could soon find himself a regular member of the Kangaroos squad.

5. Valentine Holmes (Cronulla Sharks, 26 years)

It is hard to believe that Valentine Holmes is only 22 years of age and has already played 10 Tests for Australia, smashing tryscoring records.

The Townsville product is seriously talented and will be in the prime of his career come the 2021 rugby league World Cup. He has found his place in representative football and played himself into the No.5 jersey for years to come.

6. Michael Morgan (North Queensland Cowboys, 30 years)

Morgan has come into his own since an injury to Johnathan Thurston earlier this year helping to steer the Maroons, Cowboys and Kangaroos in 2017. Morgan has excelled since transitioning from fullback to five-eighth and will be a Kangaroos star for a long time to come.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers, 24 years)

In a race with the likes of Ashley Taylor and Mitchell Moses to succeed Cooper Cronk, Cleary edges out his fellow NRL young guns having shown great composure, skills and energy with the Panthers over the last two seasons.

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Penrith Panthers, 28 years)

Since being called into the squad due to the absence of Andrew Fifita, Campbell-Gillard has proven himself in the green and gold with some strong performances this World Cup. He picked up accolades at the Dally Ms earlier this year and has the world at his feet as he enters the golden years of his footballing career.

9. Jayden Brailey (Cronulla Sharks, 25 years)

There are numerous options to succeed Cameron Smith at hooker however none better in terms of longevity than Jayden Brailey. Beating out Andrew McCullough and Apisai Koroisau for the jumper, Brailey has remained composed in his rookie season in the NRL displaying talent which could see him become one of the best hookers in the world.

10. David Klemmer (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 27 years)

Still only 27 years of age, Klemmer has been enormous for the Kangaroos in their 2017 World Cup campaign dominating opposition forward packs. He has already played 14 Tests for the Kangaroos since making his debut in 2014 and will almost certainly be there in 2021 should he remain available.

11. Boyd Cordner (Sydney Roosters, 29 years)

The next Kangaroos captain, Boyd Cordner has developed into one of the best backrowers in the world. He has demonstrated his leadership qualities and footballing prowess time and time again, and would no doubt be one of the first names on the teamlist.

12. Angus Crichton (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 25 years)

Having already caught the attention of numerous NRL clubs after a promising start to his career, Crichton has been tremendous for South Sydney completely transforming their forward pack. There is little doubt he will represent the Kangaroos in the future, it’s hard to believe that he is just 21 years of age.

13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles, 27 years)

After his World Cup campaign was cut short by injury, Trbojevic will be hoping lightning doesn’t strike twice in 2021. He has proved himself as an absolute workhorse for the Sea Eagles and is developing into an extremely talented forward capable of matching it with the best in the world.

14. Clinton Gutherson (Parramatta Eels, 27 years)

His World Cup hopes were cruelled earlier this year in the ACL but the man affectionately known as ‘King Gutho’ has a bright future ahead of him. He is only 23 years of age and already one of the most dominant players in the competition making him a lethal utility to carry off the bench with his ability to play anywhere in the backline.

15. Dylan Napa (Sydney Roosters, 29 years)

The Roosters firebrand dominates the middle of the park with his enormous size striking fear into opposition. He has received his first taste of representative football with Queensland earlier this year and on the cusp of an Australian Test cap after having previously played in the PM’s XIII.

16. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos, 22 years)

It’s hard to judge his future given Haas is currently just 18 years of age and yet to make his first grade debut but the young Broncos front rower has all the hallmarks of a talented rugby league player.

Tipping in at 117 kilograms and standing at 6’4”, Haas has already drawn comparisons to Jason Taumalolo and will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with.

17. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos, 23 years)

The young forward has been a revelation so far for both the Broncos and junior representative sides. In line to make his NRL debut next season, Carrigan is a leader of the future and shapes as a future Kangaroos lock forward.

Roarers, what do you think of the future Kangaroos? Could you see Australia continuing their dominance into the 2021 Rugby League World Cup?