When is the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw? Seeding start time, broadcast details, plus all the scenarios for the Socceroos

The seeding and draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on Saturday, December 2 (AEDT) (December 1 local time) at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

» Full 2018 FIFA World Cup Fixture

An official start time for the draw has been announced – it will take place at 2am (AEDT).

The 32 qualified teams are ranked based on their October 2017 FIFA World Ranking, with the teams then split into four ‘pots’ of eight based on their rank.

Each World Cup group will feature one team from each pot. This ensures there is an even mix of heavyweights and minnows in each group.

The tournament hosts are always placed in Pot 1 regardless of their world ranking, presumably to give them an easier group stage draw and a better chance of progressing through the tournament.

In addition to being in Pot 1, the host nation always plays the first match of the tournament.

Additionally, each group will feature no more than two teams from Europe, while every other continent will have a maximum of one team per group.

Australia is placed in Pot 4. The Socceroos will be represented at the event by FFA CEO David Gallop and FFA Head of National Performance Luke Casserly.

2018 FIFA World Cup Pots

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Russia (65) (Hosts) Spain (8) Denmark (19) Serbia (38) Germany (1) Peru (10) Iceland (21) Nigeria (41) Brazil (2) Switzerland (11) Costa Rica (22) Australia (43) Portugal (3) England (12) Sweden (25) Japan (44) Argentina (4) Colombia (13) Tunisia (28) Morocco (48) Belgium (5) Mexico (16) Egypt (30) Panama (49) Poland (6) Uruguay (17) Senegal (32) South Korea (62) France (7) Croatia (18) Iran (34) Saudi Arabia (63)

World Cup draw broadcast information

There are a couple of ways to watch the draw online. If you’re after a free live stream, SBS will be showing the draw live on their website and via The World Game app.

Optus customers will also be able to watch the draw live, with a telecast beginning at 1:50am (AEDT) on Optus Sport 1.

The Socceroos’ best and worst-case scenarios

As they’re in Pot 4, the Socceroos don’t exactly have the greatest chances of coming away with a nice and easy draw. But there are a few favourable scenarios which could eventuate.

Poland and host nation Russia appear the two weakest sides in Pot 1, although facing the host nation is never an easy task at a World Cup. Poland are clearly the ideal opponents here.

There are similarly few weak sides in Pot 2, but you’d have to think Australia would be happy to draw any either Peru or Switzerland. A clash against England, while not exactly an easy one, might be a favoured option for the Socceroos. England doesn’t boast an excellent record in recent World Cups, and we do love seeing the two sides go at it on the sporting field.

The Socceroos will fancy their chances against most of the nations in Pot 3, although they’ll no doubt want to avoid facing Denmark and Egypt. They can’t be drawn against Iran, as no two teams from the same confederation (with the exception of Europe/UEFA) can be in the same group.

So a dream draw for Australia would probably involve being drawn alongside Poland, Peru and Tunisia.

It’s entirely possible the Socceroos will be part of another ‘group of death’. Australia can face a nightmare draw, particularly if they are pitted against Spain from Pot 2 and Denmark from Pot 3.

You’d think the worst-case scenario would be facing Germany, Spain and Denmark.