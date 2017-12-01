The Ashes Australia vs England second Test dates, start time, key info, teams

Australia has taken a 1-nil lead after a resounding victory against England in the first Test of the Ashes series at the Gabba. Now onto the second, a day-night Test at Adelaide Oval and the first of it’s kind. Here is all the information you need for the next chapter in the 2017 Ashes series.

The match will start on Saturday, December 2, with the first ball to be bowled at 2:30pm (AEDT).

Steve Smith cemented his status as the world’s best batsmen with a gritty, well-earned century in the first innings of the Test match at the Gabba. The Captain’s resilience turned Australia’s position in the match from vulnerable to commanding.

The momentum shifted from each side, but a great stint from Australia’s fast bowlers, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Mitch Stark in the fourth day of play all but assured a victory for the home side.

From there, openers Cameron Bancroft and David Warner chased down England’s modest total with all ten wickets still in hand in the end.

The first day-night Test in Ashes history will make an interesting play of tactics as the night conditions may have a considerable effect on the match.

Here is all the information you need for the second Test, be sure to jump on The Roar for a live blog and updates as well.

Match info

When: Saturday, December 2

Where: Adelaide Oval

Start: 2pm (AEDT)

Betting: Aus – $1.17 Eng – $8.00

TV: Channel 9

Online: Cricket Australia Live Pass

Teams

Australia

1. David Warner (vc)

2. Cameron Bancroft

3. Usman Khawaja

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Peter Handscomb

6. Shaun Marsh

7. Tim Paine (wk)

8. Mitchell Starc

9. Josh Hazlewood

10. Pat Cummins

11. Nathan Lyon

England

1. Alastair Cook

2. Mark Stoneman

3. James Vince

4. Joe Root (c)

5. Dawid Malan

6. Moeen Ali

7. Jonny Bairstow (wk)

8. Chris Woakes

9. Stuart Broad

10. James Anderson

11. Jake Ball