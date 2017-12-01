Finally, a Bulldog ticket worth voting for

Having written extensively about the lost culture of the Bulldogs and the need for a clarion call to inspire the membership, it is clear that the announcement of the new ticket to challenge the existing board is a positive move.

With a chairman in denial, an agenda driven philosophy and a series of mind-boggling decisions that rocked the confidence of the coaching staff, playing group and fans, the time was nigh.

As Chairman Ray Dib has jockeyed for support, reconnecting with Doggies history via the employment of Dean Pay as coach and Steve Mortimer as a returning board member, some might be fooled into thinking the future looks promising.

However, any thoughts of an immediate turn-around in on-field performance and club solidarity are naïve. Pay may be able to improve the attacking potency of the team, however there are a variety of issues that will make 2018 a long and steady rebuild.

Impending legal action around Des Hasler’s departure, the significant personnel losses that hurt many a Bulldog heart and some new signings that have yet to be fully embraced by the fans, have all caused much angst in the Bulldogs faithful.

These issues have come about under the watch of the current board, chaired by Dib, and his accountability is paramount.

One key characteristic often lauded as essential in appointments to administrative positions, is the understanding of the endeavour over which one is empowered to oversee.

In layman’s terms, we often hear the phrase ‘football people’ used to describe the exact same quality. In short, the feeling that an individual will bring an approach and a set of values and beliefs to the role, founded in their experience and credibility.

The reactionary decisions of the current Bulldog board have defined them as fans, as opposed to visionary administrators striving to be architects of the future success of the Football Club.

It is clear that the new ticket has seen the limitations of the current board and approached their candidacy in a refreshing and legitimate manner.

The individuals bring vital ingredients to the table and should be listened to in earnest by the voting members of the club. This will ensure that an informed decision is made in February when the Annual General Meeting takes place.

Steve Price, back on Australian soil, after he and his wife have spent the best part of the last decade residing and working in New Zealand, brings a dignity and pride to the ticket that only the rarest of Bulldog’s legends can match.

Similarly, Chris Anderson comes home to the kennel as an international player and premiership-winning coach.

Daughter of Peter Moore, Lynne Anderson brings years of experience in international sporting administration and is a rare individual who can truly say that she has the blue and white in her blood.

Her work as the Chief Executive of the Australian Paralympic Committee has been recognised by her peers as outstanding and is based on the principles passed onto her by her father.

Paul Dunn has butted heads with Dib before and brings a wealth of business experience and expertise, along with a glittering career that saw him respected by teammates and opponents alike.

Throw in John Ballesty, Nick Dimas and John Khoury and the impressive nature of the challenge becomes apparent.

Ballesty’s sporting and managerial experience, Dimas’ directorial duties of the past that he performed with aplomb and Khoury’s life-long connection to the Club, complete an impressive resume for a group willing and able to take on the challenge of the future.

What is potentially the most important aspect in all the argy-bargy that will no doubt take place in the lead up to the elections, is the fact that the new ticket is a conglomeration of ‘bulldog’ people.

My recent piece, It’s time for Ray Dib to go and a rebirth of the Bulldog’s culture, called for a return to the fabric of days gone by and was met with enthusiasm and vigour by the Canterbury faithful through social media channels.

It presented a picture of the special environment that the late, great Peter Moore was able to nurture, not only at the Club, but also throughout the communities in the catchment area.

I grew up in that environment, one that has drifted further and further away as the board has bumbled over decision after decision and transformed the current squad into also-rans.

I find it tough to even type those words, the Bulldogs are never also-rans. They don’t infight, bicker or backstab. Until now that is.

This new ticket will push Dib to the brink and could be the new direction that fans have been calling for over the last four years.

Only thing is, it is not a new direction at all. Merely a return to what once made the Bulldogs one of the most consistently successful sporting clubs in the country.

A club, that if led by ‘football people’ and not enthusiastic fans, could rebuild and return to its rightful place.