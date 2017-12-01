Podcast preview of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final

Listen to the Podcast of the preview of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final between Australia and England with the Roar’s Jimmy Smith and Scott Woodward.

They point out that when these two teams last met in Game 1 Australia won 18-4 scoring 3 tries to 1, but England are a much stronger team now.

Since game one England have been undefeated, and since Gareth Widdop has been moved to fullback he has created 6 tries in his last 3 games. Also, Alex Walmsley has been added to the bench and he has been an instant hit with massive contributions. Perhaps England’s best chance of winning the RLWC is with Sam Burgess and he only played 38 minutes in game 1.

Josh Hodgson is a big loss for England but he has a class replacement in James Roby.

Scott Woodward rates Australia at 133.5 and England at 128.5 – a full 5 ratings points inferior, but the biggest gap is with the spine where the Kangaroos are 5.5 ratings points superior.

There is very little between the two forward packs and the bench.

Any ratings change will depend on the fitness of England skipper Sean O’Loughlin and the weather that is forecast to produce rain, something England coach Wayne Bennett will be happy about.

Here is the podcast: