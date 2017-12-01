The question Eels fans need to ask regarding Jarryd Hayne

Two weeks ago the NRL community was greeted with the news that the Parramatta Eels had signed 28-year-old Tony Williams.

When this news broke social media timelines were filled with mixed responses. It isn’t a secret to the NRL community that Williams’ past say, two or three seasons have been ones to forget.

A lot of people called for his retirement or merely hoped their team weren’t the team to sign him on a new contract. Parramatta fans however found themselves chanting one phrase. One phrase that has become somewhat of a slogan to the blue and gold faithfuls. A phrase that many seem to live by.

“In BA we trust.”

BA of course is referring to current Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur. The man for whom many consider to be the saviour of the Eels. During the darkness that was the 2016 NRL season for the team, BA was the light. He instilled faith into a group of fans who at times had none at all.

Parramatta found themselves playing finals football last season for the first time since their 2009 grand final loss and many people put it down to Brad Arthur.

A coach who many also believe was a real contender for coach of the year had it not been for Craig Bellamy’s indescribable season for the Storm. And so, Parramatta fans nodded their heads in acceptance at the signing news of a player that wasn’t particularly wanted.

They chanted “In BA we trust” and went on their jolly ways. Then, this morning the NRL community was once again shaken with the news that Jarryd Hayne had officially requested a release from the Titans to ultimately join Parramatta after what felt like months of speculation.

Suddenly, there wasn’t a single whisper of “In BA we trust.” Instead our timelines have been swarmed with anger, disappointment and confusion regarding the controversial and problematic player. Suddenly that trust in our coach was irrelevant compared to the underlying hurt many fans still find themselves holding on to after Hayne’s departure after the 2014 season.

Lazy. Egotistical. Selfish. Overrated. Irrelevant. Useless. Disloyal. Arrogant. Coach killer. Dickhead. The many apparent layers of Jarryd Hayne. Any other side of the player is a side that fans don’t want to see because they just love to hate him.

They want to argue with his signing. They want to say he’s a failure despite achieving something unimaginable in the NFL. They want to ridicule every single action he takes – including attending the Hillsong church.

Many fans find that Jarryd Hayne is merely defined by his flaws. However, Hayne is a much more complicated individual than that. He is defined by his highs and lows at the Parramatta Eels. He is defined by his two Dally M Awards.

He is defined by his lack of a premiership. He is is defined by his NSW, Australia and Fiji representative credits. He is defined by his successes and failures for the San Francisco 49ers. He is defined by his faith. He is defined by his fatherhood.

He is defined by his talent no matter how badly people want to ignore it. He is defined by his desire to dream.

Jarryd Hayne is the most hated player in the NRL. However, Brad Arthur is one of the most loved coaches in the game. Eventually, as time ticks on before the 2018 season, Parramatta fans are going to have to ask themselves one question. Do you hate Jarryd Hayne more than you trust Brad Arthur?