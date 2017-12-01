Who will be drawn in the 2018 World Cup group of death?

With the 2018 World Cup draw less than 24 hours away, the excitement builds all over the world.

Sitting in Pot 4, however you look at it, Australia will receive a fairly tough draw.

Our best hope from Pot 1 would be Russia, Pot 2 Peru and Costa Rica or Tunisia from Pot 3.

But fans always look forward tothat ‘group of death at the World Cup and none more so it would seem than the green and gold.

We were one of the ‘lucky’ teams in Brazil in 2014, being placed alongside Spain, the Netherlands and Chile, and we were no luckier in 2010, drawing Germany, Ghana and Serbia.

The only other team as lucky as Australia is Serbia, being drawn in the dreaded group in 2006 as well, with powerhouses Argentina, Netherlands and the Ivory Coast.

The worst possible scenario for the Socceroos in Russia would be Germany, Spain and Egypt.

Although this would be the worst scenario for most of the lowest ranked teams in the World Cup coming from Pot 4.

But let’s have a look at a few different potential groups of death.

Group of death one

Joachim Löw’s German destroyers breezed through qualifying, winning ten from ten with a goal difference of 39!

Spain find themselves in Pot 2 and everyone wants to avoid them. Despite not being the fearful machine they were in their conquering 2010 escapade, this team is full of quality and will be one of the favourites.

Pot 3 isn’t as strong as it has been in the past but with two European teams already ‘drawn’ in this group, Egypt stands out the strongest with Mo Salah leading the line.

The last team here would be Japan, a well-drilled unit with good players throughout all areas of the park.

Germany

Spain

Egypt

Japan

Group of death two

You can never look beyond Brazil. Neymar and the boys only lost one game in qualifying and were the first to book their tickets for Russia.

Croatia took the long route to the World Cup after struggling to finish second in the group and eventually destroying Greece after a late coaching change. Luka Modric is one of a plethora of stars in this squad.

Who doesn’t love Senegal? They wowed in the 2002 version of the event but haven’t qualified since then. Kalidou Koulibaly, one of the world’s most sought-after centre-backs, will be in the heart of the defence.

Finally, to round it all up, Serbia. After skipping Brazil they return to the World Cup. They’re a team who always seems to disappoint after reaching a major tournament despite the quality they posses. All eyes would be on the Croatia fixture for obvious reasons.



Brazil

Croatia

Senegal

Serbia

Group of death three

France. What a team. They’re young but so strong. They were unimpressive at the back end of qualifying and results weren’t that impressive but Didier Deschamps will ensure they peak at the right time.

Another exciting team is Colombia. The Colombians have a star in every line of the pitch with Radamel Falcao leading from the front.

The Danish qualified in emphatic fashion, with Christian Eriksen sealing their Russian visa with a hat-trick against Ireland. They’ve also got ‘Lord’ Nicklas Bendtner in their attacking stocks!

Lastly, we have to throw Australia in here. Currently coachless and one of three teams to have changed their gaffa following qualification, the Socceroos will need to step up their performances.

France

Colombia

Denmark

Australia

All eyes will be on Moscow at 2am on Saturday morning and who the draw pits us against.