2017 Winterbottom Stakes preview and betting strategy

The Winterbottom Stakes (1200m) is always a tough sprint race to triumph in. It brings together the best of the local WA gallopers against the eastern state raiders who usually go over as an afterthought.

It can be a tricky race to sort out, so here is my take on the Group 1 at Ascot this Saturday.

Speed

Expecting Dream Lifter to ping the lids and opt for cover, whether it be from Whispering Brook, Malibu Style or Caipirinha. The option is there for Fuhryk to go forward also and slot in one off. Durendal should land three back the rail. Don’t think they’ll go warp speed.

History

Might be worth nothing that four of the last six winners of this race have had their last start at Flemington. Rock Magic, Malibu Style and Fuhryk are the three runners that had their last start there during Cup Week.

Who can’t win?

I’d be very surprised if Durendal or Dream Lifter saluted despite drawing well. Profit Street and Whispering Brook are a bit hit and miss at times and Caipirinha may have to do too much work from the draw. Malibu Style also I can’t have.

The A-Grade Chances

The favourite State Solicitor is the one to beat of the locals, but under $3? Gee that’s short enough. Rock Magic has that A-Grade form, as does Viddora. Santa Ana Lane is first up for the Freedman camp and from all reports has settled into Perth beautifully. I think they are the key contenders.

Next tier

Dainty Tess has a booming finish on her and earlier in the year clocked the fastest final 600m ever recorded in WA racing history. If they do go silly in front look for her. Fuhryk can potentially map superbly here and while I doubt her as a serious Group 1 horse, this isn’t a serious Group l field.

The Verdict

If she gets cover, I think Viddora wins. She has been bursting to win a major for a little while and arguably should have won the Moir. Draws wide, but hopefully she gets three wide cover and launches at the top of the straight.

State Solicitor is the obvious threat. He is a beast of an animal and a fast run 1200m will be right up his alley. In terms of a betting proposition, I couldn’t have him at $3 or under. Santa Ana Lane is similar to Viddora.

Just needs cover and go back to the Goodwood, his effort there was unbelievable. Rock Magic has the form on the board and his Darley Classic effort was enormous.

$100 betting strategy

$100 boxed First Four on 1,2,8,9,11,12