Australia vs England: The Ashes live scores, blog – 2nd Test, Day 1

It’s almost a must-win Test for England when they take on Australia in the first ever day-night Ashes match at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 2:30pm (AEDT).
After a ten-wicket win in the first Test which was more convincing on the scoreboard than it was in reality, Australia will be looking to play to their potential and extend the lead.
A majority of pundits have thought Australia held a significant advantage over the tourists in every location apart from Adelaide, where the pink ball and day-night cricket brings with it an air of uncertainty.
In truth, it was anything but a big difference between the sides in Brisbane. With the exception of a single session where England lost a couple of key wickets, including skipper Joe Root, they were on level-pegging with the Australians.
Defending 170 in the fourth innings was always going to be a struggle, but their attack was pedestrian as debutant Cameron Bancroft and vice-captain David Warner took Australia to victory.
Simply put, England need to improve across the park. The pressure goes on experienced players Joe Root and Alastair Cook in Adelaide. While youngsters Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Dawid Malan all scored runs in the first innings, the former duo must stand up against the might of the Australian attack.
That’ll be easier said than done though. Earlier in the Sheffield Shield season, New South Wales played a day-night match at Adelaide with Mitchell Starc running through the South Australian batting order.
While England were in the match throughout at the Gabba, Australia’s bowlers were below par. If the trio can pick things up, serious questions remain over England’s ability to score enough runs.
Then there will be the issue of stopping David Warner and Steve Smith. The pair looked to be in good form during the first Test, and while Usman Khawaja failed, he has been making plenty of runs at the top of the order for Queensland.
His problems against spin create issues, as does the still fragile Australian middle order, but in a series with the third Test at the WACA where the Aussies are expected to win comfortably, England must find a way to win in the city of churches.
Prediction
The day-night element adds a large amount of unpredictability to the way this plays out. As we know, it gets tougher to bat under lights, so the toss will be crucial.
Australia should improve on their performance in Brisbane though and the English attack was pedestrian – it’s hard to see that changing even with the assistance of the pink ball.
The hosts go in as favourites and rightly so.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first day's play at the Adelaide Oval from 2:30pm (AEDT)
2:38pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:38pm | ! Report
Over: 1.6
Score: 0/1
Broad’s first over is a maiden. Highlights of the over include the umpire adjusting his hatband and Bancroft copping one no too far, but just far enough, from the breadbasket.
2:38pm
Rellum said | 2:38pm | ! Report
I am starting to wonder if Bancroft is a eunuch.
2:34pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:34pm | ! Report
Over: 2.0
Score: 0/1
Stuart Broad in to bowl, Bancroft on strike.
2:33pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:33pm | ! Report
Over: 1.6
Score: 0/1
Tidy over by James Anderson. Bancroft gets a run off the first ball, before five dots in a row bowled to Warner.
2:29pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:29pm | ! Report
Over: 1.0
Score: 0/0
Here we go. Cam Bancroft on strike, James Anderson to open the bowling.
2:24pm
Internal Fixation said | 2:24pm | ! Report
I have played in these exact conditions in Adelaide before. I’m was no express bowler but could get much better swing in these conditions than the usual hot and dry adelaide conditions.
So I think Root has rolled the dice but it is a smart roll. The ball will move a lot tonight.
Should be a great 1st day.
2:29pm
Jarryd said | 2:29pm | ! Report
It’s certainly a gutsy call, you get that wrong and the entire world will crucify you.
The biggest issue I see is England can have a great day and roll australia in 70 overs but that means they’re still going to have to bat at night. They could quite easily lose 5 for and you’re back at square one.
2:16pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:16pm | ! Report
I’m not a expert at cricket in any way shape or form, but I can give you a on-location weather report – from my house, not the Oval. It’s pretty overcast, and relatively cold here in SA. It’s December, but it feels like mid-July or something.
Also, this is the first Ashes test at the updated Adelaide Oval yeah? Bloody good location, and I’m sure the English will love it.
2:17pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:17pm | ! Report
Of course, now that I’ve typed that, the sun has broken through the clouds. This weather is confusing. It’s Melbourne-esque.
2:15pm
Rellum said | 2:15pm | ! Report
Am I the only one who finds the English profile photos creepy? All those very manicured beards play havoc with the broadcast :).
2:14pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:14pm | ! Report
76 Tests at Adelaide Oval, only eight captains have sent the opposition in to bat, only one has come away with a victory.
2:28pm
Alan said | 2:28pm | ! Report
Feels defensive to me and perhaps lacking faith in the batsmen.
2:09pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:09pm | ! Report
Australia
1 Cameron Bancroft, 2 David Warner, 3 Usman Khawaja, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Peter Handscomb, 6 Shaun Marsh, 7 Tim Paine (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Nathan Lyon.
England
1 Alastair Cook, 2 Mark Stoneman, 3 James Vince, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Dawid Malan, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Stuart Broad 11 James Anderson