Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Bit of a flop last Saturday with the five bets. Wet track against Mr Garcia, Plague Stone beat himself and the other pair were ordinary.

Crack Me Up salvaged the wreckage. Looking to bounce back hard this Saturday so here are the five bets for this weekend.

Bet One- Win- Sandown Race Three Number 1 Mrs Gardenia

I think anything better than even money will do me fine. She bolted up at Geelong two back before backing up a week later in the Summoned where she was hailed the winner but was nabbed late by the well backed Long Time Ago. Back to this level, hard fit…keen to bet up.

Bet Two- Each-Way- Doomben Race Three Number 12 Veranes

I think each way at around the $6.50-$7 mark, she’s worth the gamble for sure. This is a filly on debut for the Kelso Wood/Patricia Gesler team. This girl has had two trials to prepare for her debut, firstly finishing down the track behind Ef Troop before coming out and bolting up in her recent trial.

Bred to swim, so if we get rain, big tick, and stable always produce a ripping juvenile.

Bet Three- Win- Doomben Race Eight Number 5 Calanda

With the race falling away and a wet track, Calanda looks set to win. Team Snowden trained four year old who resumed with a solid effort on Blue Sapphire Day at Caulfield behind Rich Charm before racing down the straight on Cup Day and doing a good job nearer the inside when fourth to Ocean Embers.

Loves a track with give in it, third up and D Browne steers.

Bet Four- Win- Morphettville Parks Race Five Number 4 Get The Picture

Thin race, but I think he gets away with it. Stuart Webb trained gelding blessed with much talent but he has a few loose screws upstairs and I think that will remain the case, so he’s hard to trust, but gee he finds a winnable race.

Liked his effort under the lights at the Valley last time out when he got back to near last in the run and worked home with purpose when third to Brilliant Jet. Hasn’t faced a field as weak as this for some time, so I’m keen.

Bet Five- Win- Rosehill Race Six Number 4 Savapinski

Looks the best bet across Australia this Saturday. This mare has just been a revelation this prep for the Waterbott team, progressing from a Wyong Class One to an absolute spank job of high class mares in the Matriarch on Stakes Day at Flemington.

The weight is the worry, but she maps to lead nicely, she’s tough and is in a real purple patch. $2.20-$2.30 will do me fine.