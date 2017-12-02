Cairns Taipans vs Sydney Kings: NBL live scores, blog

This match pits two of the struggling sides of the season so far – the Cairns Taipans and the Sydney Kings – against each other. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match at the Cairns Convention Centre on Saturday from 5:30pm AEDT.

This is the second meeting between the two sides in three days.

In their match on Thursday night, the Kings notched an important win, but not without some nervous moments. Leading by 19 points at halftime, the Kings watched their lead reduced to six points.

However, Sydney steadied and eventually ran out nine-point winners (81- 72).

Jerome Randle and Jason Cadee both scored 16 points. For the Taipans, Cameron Gliddon top scored with 20 points, while Alex Loughton chipped in with 19.

Randle leads the league for points per game, averaging 20.6. If the Kings can curb his influence, they will go a long way to grabbing the win.

The Kings are averaging 87.4 points per game, while the Taipans are averaging just 79.

Prediction

Both sides are struggling this season, but the Taipans will star this game as favourites. Cairns have won seven of their past 12 games at home, when starting as favourites but they should get the victory in this one.

Cairns by four points.

