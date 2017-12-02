Do England have a chance? A look at the RLWC final

Let’s all be honest here, England is facing an incredibly daunting challenge today as they come up against Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final.

But let’s assess their chances and look at the possibility of a surprise upset.

In what had been a dominating and somewhat one-sided affair for the Australian squad in this year’s cup, they enter this match the hot favourites having already defeated England in the first round of their pools match-up beating England 18-4 back on the 27th October.

This was however their tightest winning margin of the tournament and likely assisted by Sam Burgess going down with injury in the first half, which can be perceived as Australia coming off lucky (surely what England will choose to believe).

Lets discuss both teams semi-final match ups last week, Australia proved they can still put 50+ points on a team showing off by blowing Fiji off the park in a match that was never truly in danger.

The game itself showed Australia’s backs are performing in top-notch form with Valentine Holmes coming off with six tries to his name.

England on the other hand narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of the quick-finishing Tonga. In a game that’s now looked back in controversy, England controlled that game until the 65th minute and took their foot off the peddle long enough to let Tonga have a chance. After the near heart attacks I’m sure it caused for the whole team, Tonga’s comeback will be in the back of their heads of what can happen when they relax to a elite team.

England’s semi was a far better challenge than Australia’s. Australia were never truly tested in their game and likely to come into this game with a more relaxed attitude. England on the other hand hopefully learned from their mistakes and will bring an 80-minute performance with them.

The Valentine Holmes match up against England flyer Jermaine McGillvary will be a highlight. Both players are entering this game in top form and could be difference. Holmes holds a 12-7 try lead over Germaine however McGillvary is crushing his match up in tackle breaks with a score of 35-10 in the Englishman’s favour.

Both teams will look to get their backs going early, so keep your eyes glued to that match-up.

After a belting at the Gabba, country pride is definitely on the line for England. Will the underdogs rise to the occasion?

Time shall tell, expect the atmosphere to be a huge step up though from the dreadful turnout of 22,073 at Suncorp last week ,with English fans to be in attendance cheering on their side for any sign of a win.

All things considered I believe we’ll see a much closer margin between the teams. With Australia eyeing back-to-back titles and England fighting for country pride we’re in for quite a show.