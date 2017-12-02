Australia were one of the last nations to dawdle into qualification for Russia 2018. Well, it was less a dawdle and more a beleaguered galumph, albeit one made with a strong, clenched jaw and a determined look.
At 2am Australian time, the draw began inside the ornate walls of the Kremlin, which were capped in freezing snow.
The Socceroos will play France, Denmark and Peru in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with their fixtures being as follows:
Socceroos 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage fixtures
France vs Australia, 8pm AEST Saturday 16 June 2018, Kazan Arena.
Denmark vs Australia, 1am AEST Friday 22 June 2018, Samara Arena.
Australia vs Peru, 12am AEST Wednesday 27 June 2018, Fisht Olympic Stadium.
An opening game against France is not ideal; France are an astonishingly deep and talented team, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba primed to illuminate the tournament.
We have, however, been given the totally achievable task of avenging our neighbours New Zealand, who were knocked out at the final hurdle of qualifying by Peru.
The South Americans are ranked tenth in the world, but few would honestly place them above the likes of England or Uruguay, even Croatia or Colombia.
Denmark are a team that Australia can have reasonable ambition of competing with – outside of Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Leicester’s Kaspar Schmeichel, the Danish squad are not a collection of household names.
All-in-all, this is a very pleasing group to be drawn into, and hopes of progression to the Round of 16 – the top two teams in the group go through – are not deluded.
The Roos will play in Kazan, Samara and Sochi, with France first up, then Denmark, then Peru. It’s probably the reverse order than was desired, but, regardless, a huge sigh of relief was heard echoing tiredly around the country.
A nightmare group in which the Roos were pitted – like dewey-eyed sows against the arachnids of Klendathu – against Germany, Uruguay and Denmark was entirely possible.
Australia were the sows in the last World Cup as – admirable, plucky performances aside – three defeats were inflicted in three group stage matches, with the flight home booked at the earliest opportunity. It would be slightly deflating to be subjected to a repeat of that.
Looking elsewhere, there are some other tasty match-ups; clearly the Iberian derby, the opening match of Group B, will be an engrossing affair.
Spain will be hungry to relegate memories of their group stage exit in the last World Cup to the forgotten annals of history, and the Portuguese will be keen to reassert their status as European champions.
Belgium and England’s match will be one to watch in Group G. Largely, though, the big nations – except in Group B – are fairly well spread out; Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay will all be very confident they can win their groups, and earn favourable Round of 16 opponents.
This is a very different feeling from the dread that gripped the Australian football-loving public back in 2014.
The Socceroos don’t have a manager at the moment, but as soon as one is hired, planning will begin. This time, damage control will not be the priority.
Gosh, there it is, creeping back again, a dizzy fluttering in the stomach, a buttery lump in the throat – the World Cup is coming, and with this group, we’re looking forward to it.
Not that it matters anymore, but I wonder what Ange thinks of the draw?
Well, well. I must say I’m not that upset. No easy games, but I feel we have a chance in each one.
France should have way too much quality but you never know with them. They could blow us away, or they could go on strike and refuse to leave the team bus. Often slow starter’s, I feel we can get something if we frustrate them.
I’m actually more worried about Denmark who are on fire right now, but its not impossible for us to have 2 points (or more) going into the last game if we stay organised. Only problem is we’ve leaked goals thru qualifying so we’d have to improve there.