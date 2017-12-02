Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers migrate to ANZ Stadium tonight as they welcome Brisbane Roar for their first encounter of the season. Join The Roar for a live blog of the match starting from 5:35pm AEDT.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses last week, with both sides lingering outside the top six.

Western Sydney Wanderers’ worst enemy was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as captain Robert Cornthwaite was sent off after a soft second yellow card for a hand ball in the box.

The Wanderers fell 2-0 away to Adelaide United and will now draft in Brendan Hamill or Jonathan Aspropotamitis to replace him.

Sydney FC taught Brisbane Roar a lesson last week, delivering a destructive 3-1 defeat. Avraam Papadopoulos was given his marching orders after spitting at Matt Simon.

He is unavailable for the match meanwhile Daniel Bowles has returned to training for Brisbane.

Frenchmen Éric Bautheac has proven to be a real danger going forward, while marquee man Massimo Maccarone has shown he still knows where the goal is after bagging three so far this campaign.

However the Roar, like the Wanderers, have only notched up the one win so far and will be desperate not to fall too far behind the leading pack as the first third of the season draws to a close.

Saturday’s match promises to a tightly contested affair, as historically speaking the two sides can’t be split.

In the pair’s 19 league meetings, each side has won six games with the points being shared on seven occasions.

It’ll also be the first time the two have clashed since last season’s nail-biting semi-final where the Roar prevailed in a penalty shoot-out.

