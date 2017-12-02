Women’s Rugby League World Cup Final Australia Jillaroos vs New Zealand date, start time, kick-off, TV guide, live stream, how to watch

The Women’s Rugby League World Cup will conclude with a traditional grudge match between the Australian Jillaroos and New Zealand. This is The Roar’s guide to the World Cup grand final and how to watch it live.

The game will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with kickoff at 4:45pm (AEDT) on Saturday, December 2 – or 3:45pm AEST as the local time.

These two teams have been by far the best of the competition and their respective performances in the semi-finals showed this. New Zealand beat England 52-4, and the Jillaroos thrashed Canada 58-6.

It’s a fitting conclusion to the competition, with the two most dominant teams facing off, and the winner to be awarded the World Cup.

The Jillaroos have looked unstoppable in the pool stage and finals, they have scored an incredible 242 points and conceded just ten.

The New Zealanders have played out their campaign in similar fashion, scoring 216 points and letting through just two tries for a total of eight points.

Game info

When: Saturday, December 2

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kickoff: 4:45pm (AEDT), 3:45pm local

Betting: Aus – $1.25, NZ – $4.00

TV

Channel Seven holds the exclusive rights to both the men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup competitions. The women’s final will be broadcast live on 7mate.

Their broadcast will start at 4:30pm (AEDT), however, they will also be broadcasting a complete wrap-up and highlights package on the same channel before the game, starting at 2:30pm.

Online

If you can’t tune into the coverage on 7mate, don’t worry. Channel Seven have a free online-streaming service which will allow you to watch the match as it would be shown on TV. All you need to do is make a free account and have access to a reliable internet connection.