Australia vs England: The Ashes live scores, blog – 2nd Test, Day 2

After a rain-interrupted first day of the second Ashes Test, Australia will look to build on their position against England who must take early wickets. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from the earlier start time of 2pm (AEDT).

Thanks to some frustrating weather around Adelaide, nine overs were lost on the first day of this historic day-night Ashes Test.

It means we make up half-an-hour at the start of Day 2 (eight overs) and the other over tomorrow. More rain is forecast though, so it could be another on-off type day.

Australia will be pleased with their position after Day 1. Having won the first match of the series in Brisbane, they went to stumps in Adelaide at 4 for 209.

It was a slow going day for Australia, who had to grind against some solid English bowling. At times, their length was too short and maybe Australia should have had more runs, but with the exception of a ran out Cameron Bancroft, each Australian proved runs could be made, making a start before falling to the tough conditions.

Interestingly though, things didn’t get that much tougher once the lights turned on, as they have done in previous years. The ball moved a little bit, but it was nothing extravagant and certainly not enough to get rid of Peter Handscomb or Shaun Marsh, who guided Australia to stumps

However, that can’t be judged until Mitchell Starc has had a go, which he is likely to do at the end of today’s play.

Working out a par score after the first day is difficult to do. 300 should be the aim for Australia, but certainly, they will want more than that, knowing the way these day-night matches can change in a session.

Though, the way England batted in Brisbane raises questions about what would be too many for them to chase. They were extremely negative in the first innings, which bit them, before batting poorly in the second. If Joe Root doesn’t make runs, then even 250 may be too many for England to be competitive, especially if Starc gets the ball going.

Regardless, the tourists need early wickets before they can worry about batting, and in daylight conditions, that could be easier said than done with Australia seemingly happy to grind the match into oblivion when needed.

Day 2 prediction

It’s hard to get a read on the match. Australia are in front after Day 1, but a couple of quick wickets will flip things on their head. You feel England needed a strong start to the match though, and it could be an uphill battle, particularly if the pitch improves for batting under daylight conditions.

If Australia can make the most of that and have a relatively new ball for the night session, they could cruise well ahead in this match.

Day 2 from 2pm (AEDT)