Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores

The opportunity is in front of the Central Coast Mariners and Perth Glory to boost their position in the top six ahead of a number of rivals today, but only one can take it. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday, starting from 5pm AEDT.

As things stand on Sunday morning both of these teams can currently count themselves as part of the top six, however, that could change quickly as there are a number of challengers nipping at their heels.

Perth have three wins and a draw for the year making up ten points, the Mariners two wins and three draws making up nine.

However Brisbane Roar after a win this week are level with the Mariners on points and only behind them by virtue of having conceded one more goal than they have.

Melbourne Victory aren’t too far behind either and could even leapfrog one or both of the Mariners or Glory today if they can record a big win against the Wellington Phoenix.

Perth come into this match having notched a confidence-boosting win last week against Melbourne City, who they defeated 3-1.

Their other two wins this year have come against Adelaide United 1-0, and the team they’ll face today, Central Coast, 2-1.

The Mariners had a frustrating start to the year but have really come good in the past three weeks with two impressive wins.

They took a shock 2-0 victory against Sydney FC a little while back, and last week romped over the Wellington Phoenix 4-1.

Prediction

The Mariners’ good recent form and the fact they hold the home ground advantage does seem to put them ahead here.

Central Coast Mariners 3-1.

