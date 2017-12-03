Rogic denied, but Celtic still romp 5-1

Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic had a goal disallowed but his Celtic side still romped to a 5-1 victory over Motherwell to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rogic thought he had netted before the interval as his Celtic teammates celebrated, but his effort was ruled out by an assistant referee’s offside flag at Parkhead.

However, it didn’t affect the result as French teenager Odsonne Edouard struck a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers’ table-toppers stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 67 matches.

Edouard, a loan recruit from Paris St Germain, netted his first in the 16th minute when he converted Scott Sinclair’s cross, and added a second with a fine finish after 33 minutes.

Elliott Frear pulled one back for the visitors in the 65th minute but the floodgates soon opened, with James Forrest adding Celtic’s third and Edouard sealing his treble with their fourth. Forrest, in the closing stages, then added to Motherwell’s misery.

Victory lifted Celtic seven points clear of second-placed Aberdeen, who face Rangers on Sunday.

Hearts had Jamie Brandon sent off for two bookable offences before half-time against Hamilton, in a game delayed by a fire alarm sounding and stadium evacuation before kick-off.

Craig Levein’s 10 men went ahead just after the break when Jamie Walker struck home a free-kick, but Hamilton levelled at 1-1 through a header by Xavier Tomas to take a point.

Adam Barton’s 48th-minute own goal gave Hibernian a 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Partick Thistle and lifted Neil Lennon’s side to third place.

Mark O’Hara’s 25-yard strike and a late effort from Faissal El Bakhtaoui gave Dundee a 2-0 success at Ross County.

Stuart Findlay and Eamonn Brophy netted as Kilmarnock earned a 2-1 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.