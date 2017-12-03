Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Wellington Phoenix host Melbourne Victory at Westpac Stadium in Wellington in Round 9 of the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage starting from 2:30pm AEDT.

After yesterday’s results this game has some added intensity and pressure as both clubs find themselves in the bottom two and today’s game is now a bottom of the table clash – positions either side will want to quickly get away from, particularly the visitors who by their previous standards have made an awful start.

Wellington are coming off the back of a terrible result and performance last week when Central Coast put four past them in a 4-1 defeat at home.

The Nix started last weeks encounter on the front foot and created some good chances but due to poor finishing and the lack of a killer touch around the box they let Central Coast off the hook.

As what normally happens when a team is struggling once they conceded they fell apart and couldn’t match the high tempo imposed on the game from the Mariners.

The good news for the Nix is other than Dylan Fox hamstring injury they have a fully fit squad to choose from. The key man for them will be Roy Krishna who on his day can cause any team problems with his pace.

Victory are also coming off the back of a heavy defeat losing 4-1 to Newcastle. Victory supporters must be feeling really anxious at the moment such has been the inconsistency of performances and results so far this season .

Injuries, suspensions and the International break have all played a part in the form shown by Victory. It’s been difficult for Muscat to get his strongest eleven on the park every week but it also feels when watching Victory play that other teams have them figured out.

They will also be hoping for more from some of their star players, James Troisi and Kosta Barbarouses are usually two players who provide the spark for Victory going forward but lately their performances have not met the high standards of previous seasons with Troisi yet to score this season.

Rhys Williams comes into this game with a slight injury concern but should pass a fitness test. He has been an excellent signing for Victory and they will need him to keep The Nix at bay.

Mark Milligan will miss today after his sending off last week and Maria’s Sanchez is expected to come in as a replacement.

Prediction

Victory have played Wellington 30 times in the A League and won 17 times which is the best record they have against any side. I expect them to get another win here today. They will be hurting from recent results and will be desperate for the win much like The Nix but they have too much quality to let this slump continue.

Wellington 0, Victory 2.