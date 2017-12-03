Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Wellington Phoenix host Melbourne Victory at Westpac Stadium in Wellington in Round 9 of the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage starting from 2:30pm AEDT.
After yesterday’s results this game has some added intensity and pressure as both clubs find themselves in the bottom two and today’s game is now a bottom of the table clash – positions either side will want to quickly get away from, particularly the visitors who by their previous standards have made an awful start.
Wellington are coming off the back of a terrible result and performance last week when Central Coast put four past them in a 4-1 defeat at home.
The Nix started last weeks encounter on the front foot and created some good chances but due to poor finishing and the lack of a killer touch around the box they let Central Coast off the hook.
As what normally happens when a team is struggling once they conceded they fell apart and couldn’t match the high tempo imposed on the game from the Mariners.
The good news for the Nix is other than Dylan Fox hamstring injury they have a fully fit squad to choose from. The key man for them will be Roy Krishna who on his day can cause any team problems with his pace.
Victory are also coming off the back of a heavy defeat losing 4-1 to Newcastle. Victory supporters must be feeling really anxious at the moment such has been the inconsistency of performances and results so far this season .
Injuries, suspensions and the International break have all played a part in the form shown by Victory. It’s been difficult for Muscat to get his strongest eleven on the park every week but it also feels when watching Victory play that other teams have them figured out.
They will also be hoping for more from some of their star players, James Troisi and Kosta Barbarouses are usually two players who provide the spark for Victory going forward but lately their performances have not met the high standards of previous seasons with Troisi yet to score this season.
Rhys Williams comes into this game with a slight injury concern but should pass a fitness test. He has been an excellent signing for Victory and they will need him to keep The Nix at bay.
Mark Milligan will miss today after his sending off last week and Maria’s Sanchez is expected to come in as a replacement.
Prediction
Victory have played Wellington 30 times in the A League and won 17 times which is the best record they have against any side. I expect them to get another win here today. They will be hurting from recent results and will be desperate for the win much like The Nix but they have too much quality to let this slump continue.
Wellington 0, Victory 2.
2:48pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:48pm | ! Report
9′ Krishna is in a bit of trouble here after getting tackled pretty hard. Would be a big loss to Wellington if he goes off.
WP 0
MV 0
2:47pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:47pm | ! Report
8′ McGlinchey hits a volley that looked destined for the net but gets blocked and goes out for a corner. End to End in the opening 10 minutes.
WP 0
MV 0
2:46pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:46pm | ! Report
7′ Berisha has a nightmare with his technique and puts his shot wide. Went with the outside of the boot and made a mess of it. Should of put that away.
WP 0
MV 0
2:44pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:44pm | ! Report
Chance
6′ Big let off for Wellington !! Barbarouses and Troisi link up with the latter finding himself one on one. He crashes his shot off the post
WP 0
MV 0
2:43pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:43pm | ! Report
5′ Lovely delivery into the box from the free kick and Thomas came out to punch clear, looked like it came off his gloves as it went over the line. Got away with that the Victory.
WP 0
MV 0
2:41pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:41pm | ! Report
4′ Free kick out wide for Wellington, sloppy foul by Victory, inviting pressure again.
WP 0
MV 0
2:40pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:40pm | ! Report
3′ Wellington pressing the Victory with great energy so far, Vidosic does well down the right and forces a corner to the Nix
WP 0
MV 0
2:39pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:39pm | ! Report
2′ Galloway gives away a free getting too close to George, Galloway against his former club, that battle on the wing could prove pivotal to the outcome.
WP 0
MV 0
2:37pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:37pm | ! Report
1′ We are underway here !! the basement battle, who will get the points and jump up the ladder.
WP 0
MV 0
2:28pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:28pm | ! Report
Wellington Phoenix Starting Lineup
1 Italiano
19 Doyle
12 Rossi
22 Durante
3 Galloway
23 Ridenton
4 Paracki
10 McGlinchey
8 Vidosic
21 Krishna
9 Kaludjerovic
Subs
2 Mullen
11 Watson
12 Parkhouse
17 Abbas
30 Smith
2:27pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:27pm | ! Report
Melbourne Victory Starting Lineup
20 Thomas
2 Geria
22 Nigro
4 Williams
14 Deng
18 Sanchez
21 Valeri
10 Troisi
9 Barbarouses
41 George
8 Berisha
Subs
1 Acton
6 Broxham
16 Hope
23 Ingham
31 Theoharous
2:26pm
Alan Kearney said | 2:26pm | ! Report
Welcome to todays game between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory on The Roar.
Would love to hear your thoughts how this game will go ??