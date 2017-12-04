England could look to Wood for extra Ashes pace

Coach Trevor Bayliss has defended England’s bowling attack amid reports Mark Wood could be rushed in to boost their faltering Ashes defence with some much-needed pace.

With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sending down thunderbolts for Australia, the lack of raw speed from the visitors has been conspicuous.

It has been particularly evident in the pink-ball Test where Australia, sent in to bat by a gambling Joe Root, dug in for most of the first two days before declaring on 8-442.

Swing kings Jimmy Anderson (1-74) and Stuart Broad (2-72) failed to capitalise on tailor-made conditions which Root hoped would give England a shot at taking 20 wickets.

But Bayliss said he was generally pleased with his bowlers’ performance, noting that they hadn’t had much luck.

Anderson had Shaun Marsh (126 not out) and Tim Paine (57) given out lbw in the 20s in the first session on Sunday, only for both wickets to be overturned on review.

Both he and Broad also came close to drawing nicks from Australia’s batsmen.

“Some days it goes your way and some it doesn’t … you’ve just got to put up with it and not let it frustrate you,” Bayliss said.

“Certainly on that wicket I think the bowlers we’ve got are more than capable of taking wickets and creating chances, which I thought we did over the last day or two … it just didn’t go on our way.

“But the bowlers we’ve got are the bowlers we’ve got. There’s no use wishing or hoping that someone else is going to come along with a click of the fingers … we’ve got to make the best out of it.”

With England trailing 1-0 in the five-Test series, UK media reports have suggested right-arm quick Wood could be added to England’s squad for the third match in Perth.

The 27-year-old is viewed as someone who can provide genuine pace to complement Anderson and Broad, England’s leading Test wicket-takers with a combined 902 scalps.